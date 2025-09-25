College Football
Indiana Safety Louis Moore Receives Favorable Ruling in Case Against NCAA
Indiana Safety Louis Moore Receives Favorable Ruling in Case Against NCAA

Updated Sep. 25, 2025 5:10 p.m. ET

Judge Dale Tillery ruled in favor of Indiana safety Louis Moore on Wednesday in an eligibility case against the NCAA, allowing the 24-year-old starter to continue to play the rest of this season.

Tillery had allowed Moore to play each of Indiana’s first four games as the legal battle continued in Dallas County, Texas, near Moore’s hometown. Moore had filed suit in August, challenging the governing body’s five-year rule.

Tillery determined the NCAA rule violated the Texas Antitrust Act.

Moore spent his first three college seasons at Navarro Junior College in Texas. He spent 2022 and 2023 at Indiana before transferring to Mississippi in 2024. This season, he returned to Indiana (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and leads the team with 23 tackles and two interceptions.

Indiana makes its first road trip of the season Saturday at Iowa (3-1, 1-0).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

