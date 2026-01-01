College Football
'I'll Forever Be in Debt': Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Lauds Caleb Downs
'I'll Forever Be in Debt': Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Lauds Caleb Downs

Updated Jan. 1, 2026 11:56 a.m. ET

With Ohio State's aspirations of repeating as national champions officially over in the wake of their Cotton Bowl loss to Miami on Wednesday night, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is in reflection mode — and star safety Caleb Downs, who's a potential top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft should he declare, is on Day's mind.

"What Caleb Downs has done for Ohio State and does every day, most of it you see is on the field, but what I see is off the field. He's a special young man who has done a lot for this program. I'll forever be in debt for what he's done for us," Day said about Downs after the game.

"Not only his play, but what he stands for off the field. Who he is, his family. He's tremendous. He played his tail off tonight, and nobody hurts more than he does [about this loss]."

Downs finished the 24-14 Cotton Bowl loss with seven solo tackles and 10 combined tackles.

A consensus five-star recruit, Downs played his 2023 freshman season at Alabama, which saw him reel in two interceptions, log an SEC-high 70 solo tackles, 107 combined tackles and also run back a punt for a touchdown. Downs then transferred to Ohio State for the 2024 season after Alabama head coach Nick Saban retired.

Over his two seasons in Columbus (2024-25), Downs averaged two interceptions and 75 combined tackles per season and returned a punt for a touchdown in 2024. This year, Downs tallied two forced fumbles and one sack on a Buckeyes' defense that ranked first in college football in opponent passing yards (129.7 per game) and was third in the same defensive category last season. 

Ohio State, which went 12-0 in the regular season, lost its last two games, previously losing to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship, 13-10. 

