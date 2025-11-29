College Football
'I Know a Scared Man When I See One': Dave Portnoy on Pressure Facing Ryan Day
Updated Nov. 29, 2025 12:32 p.m. ET

Dave Portnoy isn’t thinking about national championships. He’s counting the 2,192 days since Ohio State last beat Michigan, and he’s ready to make sure everyone knows it.

Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports and a longtime Michigan fan, went on a passionate rant ahead of the latest version of "The Game."

"This is a 128-year rivalry. This is the only day that matters for these two teams," Portnoy said. "If you don’t win this game, your season was a disappointment."

Michigan has won the last four meetings against Ohio State, and Portnoy emphasized just how much the Wolverines’ dominance matters to their fans. He also didn’t hold back when talking about Ohio State coach Ryan Day, calling him a "scared man" and predicting the Buckeyes would crumble under pressure. 

"It’s all mental. It’s all pressure, pressure, pressure," Portnoy said. "If this game is close, halftime, third quarter, they are going to feel the world closing on them."

Oddsmakers have the Wolverines as 10-point underdogs in the matchup, but Portnoy isn’t buying it. 

"We’re 10-point dogs today. I feel like we’re 20-point favorites," Portnoy declared. "That’s how much we own Ohio State."

