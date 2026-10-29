How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers visit the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at noon ET from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Wisconsin is 5-2 and 3-1 in Big Ten play, while Iowa is 5-2 and 2-2 in the conference.

Both defenses allow fewer than 16 points per game, with Iowa at 14.3 and Wisconsin at 15.3. The Badgers are coming off a 24-7 win over USC and are 1-1 in true road games.

Iowa's offense is shorthanded after a 13-10 loss at Minnesota . Leading rusher Kamari Moulton is out for the season with a hand injury, and Hank Brown will start at quarterback.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026 at noon ET

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Colton Joseph leads Wisconsin in passing and rushing, with 365 rushing yards to go with 11 touchdown passes. Iowa allows 14.3 points per game and 82.9 rushing yards.

He needed only 14 passes in the 24-7 win over USC, and that formula fits against an Iowa defense that allows 198.4 passing yards per game. One week earlier, UCLA held him to 66 passing yards in a 17-7 loss. Joseph has to stay patient and use his legs when the pocket breaks down. Watch how many designed runs Wisconsin calls for him.

A 2.5-sack game against USC on Oct. 24 gave Sebastian Cheeks a team-high five sacks. He also has two forced fumbles, at Notre Dame on Sept. 6 and against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 19, and 27 tackles for a defense that allows 15.3 points per game.

Iowa has allowed six sacks all season, and Hank Brown has taken five of them. Brown starts Saturday after throwing two interceptions at Minnesota, and Cheeks gives Wisconsin a way to rattle him. His pressure on third down will test how Brown handles a full start.

Cam Buffington leads Iowa with 53 tackles, 15 more than anyone else on the team. He had 15 tackles against Iowa State on Sept. 12, nine at Minnesota on Oct. 24 and two sacks at Washington on Oct. 9.

Wisconsin runs for 150.7 yards per game on 34 carries, with Joseph and Abu Sama III doing most of the damage. Buffington has to account for Joseph on every run play, and Iowa has 31 tackles for loss as a team. His tackles on Joseph are the stat to watch.

Iowa's 22 sacks are led by Joseph Anderson, who has four in five games. He had one against Ohio State and one at Minnesota.

Wisconsin has allowed eight sacks, all of them on Joseph, and he has also run 84 times, so Anderson has to finish plays against a quarterback who can escape. Bryce Hawthorne and Preston Ries have 2.5 sacks each, giving Iowa more than one rusher to worry about. His snaps against Joseph on third down are the matchup to watch.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Odds

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