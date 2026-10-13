How to Watch Washington vs. Purdue: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Washington Huskies visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, October 16, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Both teams are 3-3, but Purdue has won its last two games while Washington has lost its last two, 25-21 to USC and 41-24 to Iowa.

Purdue beat Illinois 24-17 in Week 5 to snap a Big Ten losing streak, then topped Minnesota 41-13 in Week 6. Running back Fame Ijeboi carried 31 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns in that win.

Washington’s loss to Iowa was lopsided on the ground. The Hawkeyes held the Huskies to minus-3 rushing yards. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. left in the second quarter after going 6-of-11 for 69 yards. Backup Elijah Brown finished 28-of-39 for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

The Boilermakers are 3-point favorites over the Huskies, with a total of 52.5 and a moneyline of -164 for the Boilermakers and +134 for the Huskies.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Washington vs. Purdue

When: Friday, October 16, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Washington's quarterback has been sacked 19 times in six games, and Demond Williams Jr. still has 1,396 yards and 8 touchdowns on 116 of 174 passing. He threw for 373 yards and 4 touchdowns against Eastern Washington on Sept. 19 and for 69 yards on 11 attempts against Iowa on Oct. 9.

Purdue has 7 sacks in six games, against the 19 Williams has taken himself. Washington is 2-4 and has lost three straight, 27-24 to Minnesota, 25-21 at USC and 41-24 to Iowa.

Brian Bonner Jr. has 232 yards and no touchdowns on 51 carries, and he gained 89 on 19 carries at USC on Oct. 3 and 17 on 10 against Iowa on Oct. 9. His 55-yard run against Eastern Washington on Sept. 19 accounts for almost a quarter of those yards.

Purdue has 27 tackles for loss in six games, so Bonner has more room than he has had against most fronts. Washington averages 26.2 points per game.

Purdue's 41-13 win over Minnesota on Oct. 10 came with Ryan Browne throwing 24 passes for 159 yards and 1 touchdown. He has 1,549 yards on 124 of 180 passing and threw for 378 yards and 3 touchdowns at UCLA on Sept. 19.

Washington has 10 sacks in six games, so Browne has to get the ball out before the rush arrives. Purdue lost 49-10 to Notre Dame on Sept. 26, when he threw for 111 yards.

Six of Fame Ijeboi’s 9 touchdowns came in two games, 3 against Wake Forest on Sept. 12 and 3 against Minnesota on Oct. 10, when he ran for 195 yards on 31 carries. He has 549 yards on 117 carries this season, 4.7 per carry.

Washington has 35 tackles for loss in six games, so Ijeboi has to get yards before contact. Purdue is 3-3 and allows 31.3 points per game, so Ijeboi’s scoring has to keep pace with that defense.

Washington vs. Purdue Odds

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