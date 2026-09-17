How to Watch Utah State vs. Utah: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Utah State Aggies visit the No. 17 Utah Utes on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Utah State enters at 0-2 after losses to Idaho State (17-29) and Washington (14-16), while Utah is 2-0 following wins over Idaho (66-14) and Arkansas (43-10).

Utah's offense has set the early standard. Devon Dampier has thrown for 437 yards and five touchdowns with one interception, and the Utes are averaging 54.5 points per game with a 135 passer rating that ranks 10th in FBS.

Utah State is still searching for consistency under center. Grady Brosterhous has passed for 263 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions, and the Aggies' seven interceptions rank second nationally.

The Utes are 27.5-point favorites over the Aggies at DraftKings, with a total of 56.5 and a moneyline of -7692 for Utah and +1917 for Utah State.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Utah

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players to Watch

No. 21 Utah opened 2-0 behind an efficient quarterback, and Dampier has thrown for 437 yards and five touchdowns, including a 261-yard passing performance in a 43-10 win over Arkansas. The dual-threat quarterback is back for a second season under new head coach Morgan Scalley as the Utes look to build on that start at home against Utah State.

In 2025, Dampier accounted for 3,325 total yards, including 835 rushing yards, with 24 touchdown passes against five interceptions while playing through a sports hernia. His ability to extend plays with his legs remains central to Utah's offensive identity heading into this matchup.

Utah's ground attack has a clear focal point early in Big 12 play, and Parker has rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns through the first two games while also producing receiving touchdowns out of the backfield for 212 all-purpose yards. That dual role matters as the Utes sit at 2-0.

Parker rushed for 981 yards in 2025 and remains a workhorse for Utah entering the matchup with Utah State. His combination of interior power and receiving ability gives Utah's offense a change of pace alongside Dampier's dual-threat production.

Utah State needs production from both the pocket and the run game, and Brosterhous leads the Aggies in passing (263 yards, two touchdowns) and rushing (116 yards) through two games this season. The senior made his first career start in Week 2 against Washington, rushing for 81 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 196 yards in a 16-14 loss.

Brosterhous is expected to start again after McCae Hillstead was sidelined by a forearm injury sustained in the Week 1 loss to Idaho State; Hillstead's availability for the Utah game has not been confirmed. Brosterhous' dual-threat ability gives the Aggies a different offensive look as they try to snap an 0-2 start.

Whoever is under center for the Aggies, the steady target has been Wood, who leads Utah State with 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns through two games this season. The 6-foot-2 receiver has become the most reliable option in the Utah State passing game.

Wood's ability to create separation could be important against a Utah defense that enters off consecutive wins to open the season. With Utah State still sorting out its quarterback situation behind Brosterhous, Wood's role as a reliable option on early downs and in the red zone makes him one to watch Saturday.

Utah State vs. Utah Odds

Learn more about the Utah State Aggies vs. Utah Utes game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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