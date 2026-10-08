How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Texas is 4-0 and Oklahoma is 2-2. Both teams are coming off a bye. Texas last played on Sept. 26, a 20-17 win at No. 14 Tennessee, and Oklahoma lost 41-13 at No. 2 Georgia.

Texas has won its last two games by a combined four points, including a 24-23 win over No. 1 Ohio State on Sept. 12. Oklahoma is averaging 22.0 points per game and is 0-2 on the road, with losses at Michigan and Georgia.

The Longhorns are 7.5-point favorites over the Sooners, with a total of 39.5.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma

When: Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Manning completed 14 of 19 passes for 201 yards with an interception in Texas’ 20-17 win at Tennessee. He has 862 passing yards and seven touchdown passes through four games, including four in a 59-7 win over Texas State, and he threw for 305 yards in that game. He has also thrown three interceptions and run for 82 yards.

Oklahoma has allowed 64 points through four games, an average of 16.0 per game, and has 13 sacks, tied for 31st nationally. The Sooners lost 17-10 at Michigan. Adepoju Adebawore leads Oklahoma with 2.5 sacks, and Manning averaged 10.6 yards per attempt at Tennessee.

Simmons had 5.5 sacks, nine tackles and a forced fumble in the win at Tennessee. He has 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles through four games, with one sack each against Ohio State and UTSA, and he accounts for half of Texas’ 15 sacks. He had nine of his 14 tackles in Knoxville.

Oklahoma averages 99.0 rushing yards per game, 131st nationally, and 321.2 total yards per game. The Sooners also hold a turnover margin of minus-6, tied for 131st, and convert 34.0 percent of their third downs, 111th nationally.

Mateer completed 25 of 34 passes for 231 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Oklahoma's 41-13 loss at Georgia. He has 883 passing yards and eight touchdowns this season, and had 238 yards against New Mexico. He has thrown four interceptions in four games. He threw three touchdowns against UTEP and has 76 rushing yards.

No. 1 Texas has allowed 53 points through four games, an average of 13.3 per game. The Longhorns allowed 7 points to Texas State and 6 to UTSA. Rasheem Biles leads Texas with two interceptions and 27 tackles.

Sategna caught eight passes for 81 yards in the loss at Georgia. He leads Oklahoma with 267 receiving yards on 20 catches and 519 all-purpose yards, including 130 punt return yards, and had 101 yards and a touchdown against New Mexico. He also has 105 kick return yards.

Texas is 4-0 with a 24-23 win over Ohio State and a 20-17 win at Tennessee. The Longhorns have 15 sacks, tied for 14th nationally. Sategna has 130 punt return yards and 105 kick return yards.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds

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