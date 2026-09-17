How to Watch Purdue vs. UCLA: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Purdue Boilermakers visit the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Purdue enters at 1-1 after a 44-19 win over Indiana State and a 36-38 loss to Wake Forest, while UCLA is 2-0 following wins at California (45-24) and over San Diego State (28-10).

UCLA has done its early damage on the ground. Wayne Knight has run for 168 yards and six touchdowns, and the Bruins rank fourth nationally with 10 total touchdowns through two games.

Purdue's offense has been paced by Ryan Browne. He has thrown for 646 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, and the Boilermakers rank second in FBS with 17 red-zone targets.

The Bruins are 14-point favorites over the Boilermakers at DraftKings, with a total of 53.5 and a moneyline of -690 for UCLA and +466 for Purdue.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Purdue vs. UCLA

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Purdue vs. UCLA Odds

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