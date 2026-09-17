How to Watch Portland State vs. Oregon: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Portland State Vikings visit the No. 21 Oregon Ducks on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Portland State enters at 0-3 after losses to UC Davis (24-31), San Diego State (20-53) and North Dakota (23-47), while Oregon is 1-1 following a 34-27 win over Boise State and a 31-39 loss at Oklahoma State.

Oregon's offense still runs through Dante Moore. He has thrown for 569 yards and five touchdowns without an interception through two games, even as the Ducks look to bounce back at home after the Oklahoma State setback.

Portland State has kept throwing despite the 0-3 start. Gabe Downing has passed for 513 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and the Vikings' 77 receptions rank sixth in FBS.

The Ducks are 57.5-point favorites over the Vikings at DraftKings, with a total of 69.5.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Portland State vs. Oregon

When: Friday, September 18, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players to Watch

Oregon is still sorting out a 1-1 start after the Oklahoma State loss, and Moore is the quarterback who has to reset the Ducks' passing rhythm at home. He has thrown for 569 yards and 5 touchdowns without an interception through two games.

Portland State is allowing 260.0 passing yards and 43.7 points per game, so Moore's clean efficiency should find windows if Oregon stays aggressive. Hitting explosives early at Autzen keeps this from turning into a grind the Ducks do not want on a short week.

Oregon needs a physical run game to complement Moore after a road loss, and Davison leads the Ducks with 113 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. That production matters against an FCS visitor that has struggled to stop the run.

Portland State is allowing 205.0 rushing yards per game. Davison winning early downs forces the Vikings to load the box and opens the perimeter for Oregon's skill players.

Portland State is 0-3 and needs a cleaner passing game on the road, which puts Downing in the spotlight. He has thrown for 513 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions while the Vikings try to keep Autzen from getting out of hand early.

Oregon is allowing 249.0 passing yards and 33.0 points per game, so there is room to move the ball if Downing protects it. Completing intermediate throws and avoiding the empty drives that come with turnovers give Portland State its only realistic path to staying competitive.

Downing's clearest deep threat is Loville, who leads Portland State with 221 receiving yards. The Vikings rank sixth nationally in receptions, so the volume is already there if someone can finish drives.

Oregon's secondary has to respect vertical shots even in a mismatch. Loville winning outside and creating chunk gains is how Portland State flips field position instead of playing the entire night in its own territory.

Portland State vs. Oregon Odds

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