How to Watch Oregon vs. USC: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks visit the No. 12 USC Trojans on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA. Oregon is 2-1 after an 84-0 win over Portland State, while USC is 4-0 after a 42-35 win at Rutgers.

USC owns the national passing lead. The Trojans lead the nation with 1,299 receiving yards and 1,299 passing yards.

Oregon brings big scoring to the late window. The Ducks average 49.7 points per game with 340.7 passing yards per game and a 135.5 passer rating, fifth nationally, while USC averages 43 points per game and allows 113.8 rushing yards per game.

Oregon is a 3-point favorite over USC.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Oregon vs. USC

When: Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBC

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

A road trip to the Coliseum will test whether Moore's turnover-free stretch can hold up against USC's pass rush. He's completed 61 of 89 passes for 849 yards with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions through three games, bouncing back from a shaky 14-of-29, 191-yard, two-touchdown outing in the loss at Oklahoma State by throwing for 280 yards and four scores on 19-of-23 passing in an 84-0 rout of Portland State.

Oregon sits at 2-1 after that Week 2 loss in Stillwater, making this the Ducks' first true measuring-stick opponent since. USC has started 4-0 and enters at No. 12 in the AP poll, the better record of the two teams heading into Saturday.

Stewart leads Oregon in receiving with 15 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns, going for 78 yards and a score against Oklahoma State and 72 yards and another touchdown against Portland State the past two weeks. His 14.8-yard average per catch shows he's still finding chunks of the field even with Oregon's run game inconsistent behind him.

He'll now see USC's secondary in a game where Oregon needs its passing attack to travel well on the road against a Trojans team that hasn't lost yet this season. If Moore leans on him early, Stewart's ability to win one-on-one matchups will matter for how competitive this game stays.

Efficiency has defined USC's unbeaten start, and Maiava is the biggest reason why. He's completing 87 of 115 passes for 1,173 yards with 12 touchdowns against just one interception, including a five-touchdown, 261-yard performance in a 49-30 win over Louisiana and a 42-35 road win at Rutgers last week. He's thrown a touchdown in every game this season, and USC's 4-0 start and No. 12 ranking are built largely on his efficiency and low turnover rate.

He now gets a home matchup against an Oregon defense that already gave up 39 points in that Week 2 loss to Oklahoma State, an opening for Maiava to keep piling up touchdowns in front of the Coliseum crowd.

USC's ground game has carried its 4-0 start behind Miller, who has rushed for 338 yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries and was at his best two weeks ago with 128 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win over Louisiana. His 5.3-yards-per-carry average gives USC a way to control the clock and keep pressure off Maiava in what should be one of the bigger environments the Trojans have played in this season.

Miller now faces an Oregon front that's been up and down: good enough to blank Portland State 84-0, but also had rushing lanes exposed in the loss at Oklahoma State. A strong day on the ground would also help USC keep its defense fresh against Oregon's own explosive skill talent.

Oregon vs. USC Odds

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