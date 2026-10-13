How to Watch New Mexico vs. Hawai'i: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New Mexico Lobos visit the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET from Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. New Mexico is 4-1 and Hawai’i is 1-5.

New Mexico has leaned on a run-first offense, and quarterback Toa Fa’avae had his best game as the full-time starter in a 61-7 win over UTEP in Week 5. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns. The Lobos then had a bye in Week 6.

Hawai’i has gone to the air all season. Quarterback Micah Alejado has thrown at least 41 passes in five of his six starts, including 25-of-49 for 252 yards and a touchdown in a 30-12 loss to Arizona State in Week 6. Receiver Kainoa Carvalho led the way with seven catches for 86 yards.

The Lobos are 14-point favorites over the Rainbow Warriors, with a total of 45.5 and a moneyline of -685 for the Lobos and +465 for the Rainbow Warriors.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Hawai'i

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

New Mexico gets 10.1 yards per attempt from Toa Fa'avae, 639 yards and 5 touchdowns on only 63 attempts. He threw 19 times for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns against UTEP on Oct. 3 and has attempted 10 or fewer passes in three of five games.

Hawai'i has 10 sacks in six games, and Fa'avae has gone down 11 times in five. New Mexico scored 61 against UTEP on Oct. 3, the game he threw for 249.

Scottre Humphrey has scored in four of New Mexico’s five games, 6 touchdowns on 70 carries for 332 yards, 4.7 per carry. He had 110 yards and 2 touchdowns on Sept. 12 and 104 yards and 2 touchdowns at New Mexico State on Sept. 26.

Hawai’i has 28 tackles for loss in six games, a front that tests Humphrey’s 4.7 per carry. New Mexico is 4-1, and its only loss, at Oklahoma on Sept. 19, came when he gained 7 yards on 10 carries.

Hawai'i has asked Micah Alejado to throw 265 passes in six games, and he has 1,613 yards and 5 touchdowns, 6.1 yards per attempt. He threw for 340 yards against San Jose State on Oct. 4 and for 252 yards on 49 attempts at Arizona State on Oct. 10.

New Mexico's 16 sacks in five games meet an Alejado who has been sacked 17 times in six. Hawai'i is 1-5 and has scored 16 and 12 in its last two games.

Hawai'i's offense has found Kainoa Carvalho 29 times for 335 yards and no touchdowns, and he has caught 7 or more passes in two of his last five games, 7 for 86 yards at Arizona State on Oct. 10 and 9 for 82 yards against New Mexico State on Sept. 13.

New Mexico has 12 interceptions in five games, 2.4 per game, so Carvalho's targets meet a secondary that takes the ball away. Hawai'i averages 16.7 points per game, and Carvalho needs to turn catches into scores.

New Mexico vs. Hawai'i Odds

Learn more about the New Mexico Lobos vs. Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.