How to Watch Nevada vs. UCLA: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Nevada Wolf Pack visit the No. 7 UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. UCLA is 7-0 and 5-0 in Big Ten play, while Nevada is 3-4 and 2-2 in the Mountain West.

Turnovers separate these two teams. UCLA is plus-11 in turnover margin and Nevada is minus-9, and the Bruins allow 15.3 points per game. Ty Dieffenbach is 2-0 as the Bruins' starter since Nico Iamaleava was lost for the season with a leg injury, most recently in a 28-10 win over Michigan State.

Nevada played without Carter Jones, who has an arm injury, in a 28-13 win over San Jose State. Luke Duncan threw two touchdown passes in his place. The Wolf Pack are 1-2 on the road.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Nevada vs. UCLA

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Dominic Kelley carried 24 times in the 28-13 win over San Jose State, a game Nevada played with Carter Jones out at quarterback. He leads the Wolf Pack with 582 rushing yards, and UCLA allows only 90.4 per game.

Nevada needs Kelley to keep Luke Duncan out of long passing downs against an unbeaten UCLA team. The Bruins have forced 10 fumbles, five of them by linebacker Sammy Omosigho, and Kelley has fumbled once this season. His yards per carry, after 3.4 against San Jose State, will show whether Nevada can run at all.

A 73-yard catch against Western Kentucky, the Wolf Pack's longest pass play this season, is part of Gary Givens III's team-high 305 receiving yards. He averages 16.1 yards per catch, the closest thing Nevada has to a big-play threat.

UCLA has 12 interceptions, four of them by Ta'Shawn James, and the Bruins are plus-11 in turnover margin while Nevada is minus-9. Givens has to win cleanly so Duncan is not throwing into tight windows against a secondary that takes the ball away. Track his deep targets.

UCLA is 3-0 since Ty Dieffenbach replaced Nico Iamaleava, who was lost for the season with a leg injury in the Oct. 10 win at Oregon. He has thrown one interception in 70 attempts, and the Bruins have not needed him to do too much.

Nevada allows 153 passing yards per game and has one interception all season, so the Wolf Pack defend the pass well but rarely take the ball away. Dieffenbach returned in the third quarter against Michigan State after a leg issue sent him to the medical tent, so his mobility early is worth a look.

Wayne Knight has 12 of UCLA's 24 rushing touchdowns, and he has scored on the ground in every game this season. Nevada allows 167.3 rushing yards per game, the weak spot of its defense.

This is where UCLA can control the game. Anthony Woods adds 459 yards as the second back, so the Bruins can keep both fresh and lean on the run to protect Dieffenbach after his leg scare. Watch how quickly UCLA turns to Knight near the goal line.

Nevada vs. UCLA Odds

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