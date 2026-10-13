How to Watch Missouri vs. Ole Miss: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels host the No. 13 Missouri Tigers on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Ole Miss is 4-1 and Missouri is 5-1.

Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt 52-17 in Week 6. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score. Running back Kewan Lacy returned from a shoulder injury with 39 yards and a touchdown on seven carries before sitting out the second half.

Missouri beat Texas A&M 27-6 in Week 6. Running back Jamal Roberts ran for a career-high 222 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries, his second straight 200-yard game, and receiver Cayden Lee caught seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

The Rebels are 6-point favorites over the Tigers, with a total of 59.5 and a moneyline of -225 for the Rebels and +179 for the Tigers.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Ole Miss

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Missouri's passing game has 14 touchdowns against 1 interception, and Austin Simmons threw that interception against Texas A&M on Oct. 10. He threw for 340 yards at 11.3 per attempt against Florida on Oct. 3 and has 1,434 yards on 107 of 165 passing.

Ole Miss has 9 sacks in five games, so Simmons has time to work. Missouri lost 31-24 at Mississippi State on Sept. 26, the game he threw 3 touchdowns, and is 5-1 overall.

Missouri’s backfield has produced 433 yards in two games from Jamal Roberts, 222 on 34 carries against Texas A&M on Oct. 10 and 211 on 24 carries against Florida on Oct. 3. He has 828 yards and 8 touchdowns on 147 carries this season, with an 80-yard run against Florida.

Ole Miss has 31 tackles for loss in five games, so Roberts has to break contact early. Missouri has won its last two games by 28 and 21 points, and he supplied the yards in both.

Ole Miss has 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions on 70.1% passing from Trinidad Chambliss, who has 1,435 yards on 122 of 174. He threw 3 touchdowns at Vanderbilt on Oct. 10 and 363 yards against LSU on Sept. 19.

Missouri has 18 sacks in six games, so Chambliss has to get the ball out before the rush gets home. Ole Miss lost 52-28 at Florida on Sept. 26, when he threw for 298 yards and 1 touchdown.

Deuce Alexander averages 15.7 yards per catch, with 503 yards and 5 touchdowns on 32 catches. He has scored in four of his last five games, with 134 yards at Florida on Sept. 26 and 159 yards on 5 catches against Louisville on Sept. 6.

Missouri has 6 interceptions in six games, so a downfield throw to Alexander comes with turnover risk for the Rebels’ quarterback. Ole Miss is 4-1 and allows 28.0 points per game to Missouri’s 16.7.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Odds

Learn more about the Missouri Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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