How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Michigan Wolverines visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. ET from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Michigan is 4-3 and 1-3 in Big Ten play, while Rutgers is 2-5 and 1-3 in the conference.

Rutgers' quarterback situation is uncertain. Dylan Lonergan left the 42-14 loss at Northwestern with a head injury and did not return. The Scarlet Knights also allow 199.1 rushing yards per game.

Michigan started Tommy Carr at quarterback in place of Bryce Underwood in a 13-6 overtime loss to Indiana. The Wolverines allow 15.7 points per game, and this is only their second road game of the season.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

John Henry Daley's four sacks lead a Michigan defense that allows 15.7 points per game, and Rutgers' quarterback situation gives him a real opening. Dylan Lonergan left the Northwestern game with a head injury and has been ruled out for Saturday, so AJ Surace or Sean Ashenfelder will start.

The Scarlet Knights have allowed 18 sacks, 11 of them against backup AJ Surace in 71 attempts. Whoever starts will see plenty of Daley, who had a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss in the win over Penn State. How Rutgers protects his side on early downs is the matchup to watch.

Twelve targets went to JJ Buchanan in Tommy Carr's start against Indiana, and he caught six for 57 yards in the 13-6 overtime loss. He leads Michigan with 539 receiving yards, and his two 100-yard games came against Western Michigan and Iowa.

Rutgers allows 217.6 passing yards per game, and Buchanan averages 16.3 yards per catch. Michigan scores 20.3 points per game, so it needs him to turn targets into chunk plays while Carr settles in as the starter. Count his catches of 15 yards or more.

KJ Duff leads Rutgers with 774 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches, but Dylan Lonergan is out, so AJ Surace or Sean Ashenfelder will be throwing to him. Duff had three catches for 33 yards at Northwestern.

Michigan allows 154.6 passing yards per game and has seven interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, so this is a hard matchup for any quarterback. Duff has drawn at least seven targets in every game, and Rutgers needs him to win quickly against a defense that gives up little. His target count is the clearest sign of how much the Scarlet Knights can still throw.

Maryland held Antwan Raymond to 29 yards on 16 carries on Oct. 17, and one week later he ran for 150 yards on 18 carries at Northwestern. With the passing game uncertain, Rutgers needs the second version.

Michigan allows 95.6 rushing yards per game, and Troy Bowles leads the Wolverines with 55 tackles. Raymond splits work with Clay Thevenin, who ran for 116 yards at Northwestern, so the Scarlet Knights can keep fresh legs against a strong front. Watch how Rutgers divides the carries in the first half.

Michigan vs. Rutgers Odds

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