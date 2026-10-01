College Football
How to watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin
College Football

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 3, 2026 8:31 a.m. ET

Michigan State visits Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers are 3-1 this season, while the Spartans are 2-2.

Wisconsin has won three straight, most recently 24-20 at Penn State, and is averaging 31.8 points per game. Michigan State has lost two straight, falling 31-13 to Nebraska last Saturday after a 27-10 loss at Notre Dame, and is averaging 22 points per game.

Wisconsin is a 10-point favorite over Michigan State, with a total of 43.5 and a moneyline of -410 for the Badgers and +313 for the Spartans.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

Players To Watch

Michigan State has given the ball away five times combined against Notre Dame and Nebraska while forcing zero takeaways in return, and Milivojevic's lone interception in last week's 31-13 loss to Nebraska was part of that stretch even as he finished 18 of 26 for 208 yards. He is expected to start again Saturday as the Spartans try to snap a two-game skid to open Big Ten play.

Wisconsin's defense has come up with a takeaway in each of its last two games, including defensive lineman Charles Perkins' interception off a deflection in last week's comeback win over Penn State. A Spartans offense that hasn't protected the ball meets a Badgers defense that has started finding it.

Cam Edwards' season-ending knee injury against Nebraska pushes Patterson into the lead role in East Lansing's backfield. He already carried 16 times for 54 yards and a 2-yard touchdown in that same game before Edwards went down, and that workload figures to grow now that he is the clear top back.

Wisconsin's run defense has held its first four opponents under 90 rushing yards a game this season. Patterson steps into a bigger role against a front that hasn't given up much room on the ground all year.

Two interceptions nearly sank Wisconsin's trip to Penn State last week, but Joseph answered with a pair of long scoring drives, capped by a 72-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Harris with 1:13 left and an 11-yard score to Eugene Hilton Jr. in the 24-20 win. He also opened the season with 217 yards against Notre Dame and threw for 362 yards against Eastern Michigan.

Michigan State was outgained 369-257 by Nebraska last week, its largest yardage deficit of the season. That kind of margin gives Joseph a chance to work with extra possessions even if his turnover issues resurface.

Jacob Harris delivered the biggest play of Wisconsin's season last week, hauling in a 72-yard touchdown pass from Joseph with 1:13 remaining to complete the Badgers' comeback win at Penn State. The 6-foot-6 target has quickly become Joseph's top red-zone and vertical option.

Michigan State's secondary allowed Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea to throw for 212 yards and two first-half touchdowns in last week's loss, the same defense Harris will look to attack down the field Saturday.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Odds

Learn more about the Michigan State Spartans vs. Wisconsin Badgers game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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