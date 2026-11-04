How to Watch Maryland vs. Purdue: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Maryland Terrapins visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. ET from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue is 3-5 and 2-3 in Big Ten play, while Maryland is 2-6 and 0-5.

Maryland has lost six straight, though the last two were close: a 37-30 loss to Rutgers and a 20-17 loss to Illinois on Oct. 31. The Terrapins allow 31.6 points per game.

Purdue won back-to-back Big Ten games over Illinois and Minnesota in early October before losing to Washington and falling 31-17 at Penn State. The Boilermakers rank fifth in the Big Ten with 263.4 passing yards per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Purdue

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Maryland has put the ball in Malik Washington's hands 290 times this season, and the results have been uneven, with nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He was at his best in the 37-30 loss to Rutgers, throwing for 263 yards and two scores.

Purdue has only 10 sacks and allows 243.6 passing yards per game, and Washington has been sacked just eight times, so he should have time to work. He completed 19 of 29 passes against Illinois but did not throw a touchdown. Watch whether Maryland lets him push the ball downfield early.

Four 100-yard games have made Chris Durr Jr. the focal point of the Maryland passing game. He leads the Terrapins with 58 catches for 638 yards.

Purdue allows 418.6 total yards per game, so the Terrapins should find room to move. Durr drew 12 targets against Rutgers and turned them into six catches for 104 yards, and he had seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown at Nebraska. He has four touchdown catches and a long of 65 yards. Count his targets on third down.

At Penn State on Oct. 31, Ryan Browne completed 10 of 29 passes for 142 yards with two interceptions. He has thrown for 1,964 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Maryland has 17 sacks, and Browne has been sacked 14 times. He has thrown four interceptions in his last two games after just one in his first six, so the Terrapins will be hunting for turnovers. He also ran for a touchdown against both Minnesota and Washington. His accuracy on early downs is the number to watch.

Purdue's big-play receiver averages 15.9 yards per catch and leads the team with 41 catches for 652 yards. He drew 16 targets against Washington and turned them into nine catches for 116 yards.

Maryland allows 218.5 passing yards per game, and Waseem has three 100-yard games this season. He caught three passes for 64 yards on eight targets at Penn State, with a long of 38. Look for Purdue to test the Maryland secondary with him on first down.

Maryland vs. Purdue Odds

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