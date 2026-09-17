College Football
How to watch Kent State vs. Ohio State
College Football

How to Watch Kent State vs. Ohio State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Sep. 19, 2026 7:58 a.m. ET

The Kent State Golden Flashes visit the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Both teams enter at 1-1, with Kent State coming off a loss at South Carolina and a win over Wofford, and Ohio State off a 56-3 win over Ball State and a 23-24 loss at Texas.

Ohio State's passing game has carried the early load. Julian Sayin has thrown for 598 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, and Jeremiah Smith leads the Buckeyes with 315 receiving yards and three scores.

Kent State is still finding consistency through the air on the road. Dru DeShields has passed for 311 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and the Golden Flashes managed just 79 receiving yards in their road opener at South Carolina.

The Buckeyes are 52.5-point favorites over the Golden Flashes at DraftKings, with a total of 59.5.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Ohio State

Players to Watch

Ohio State needs a cleaner finish after letting a fourth-quarter lead slip at Texas, and Sayin has thrown for 598 yards and four touchdowns through the first two games, including a 278-yard showing in that 24-23 loss. He has connected often with Jeremiah Smith, who has 315 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Ohio State is averaging 356 passing yards per game, fifth most nationally through two weeks, and enters this game ranked No. 6. Kent State's defense allowed 57 points to South Carolina in its opener, setting up a difficult individual matchup for the Golden Flashes secondary against Sayin and Smith.

The Buckeyes' most consistent offensive threat has been on the perimeter, where Smith leads Ohio State with 315 receiving yards and three touchdowns through two games, including an eight-catch, 164-yard, one-touchdown performance in the loss at Texas. That production has held up regardless of the final score.

A matchup against a Kent State defense that surrendered 57 points in its season opener gives Smith another chance to add to his early-season totals. The Buckeyes' passing attack, which ranks fifth nationally at 356 yards per game, is expected to lean on Smith early and often.

Kent State needs a dual-threat answer on the road, and DeShields runs the offense with his legs as much as his arm, rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns to go with 311 passing yards and one touchdown through two games. He helped the Golden Flashes bounce back from a 57-0 loss at South Carolina with a 36-15 win over Wofford in Week 2.

DeShields and Kent State travel to Ohio Stadium against a Buckeyes defense that has not allowed more than 24 points in a game this season. His dual-threat ability gives the Golden Flashes a way to extend drives and avoid the kind of one-sided game they experienced in South Carolina.

Sustaining drives against a deeper Big Ten roster starts with a reliable target, and Harris leads Kent State's receiving corps with 93 yards and a touchdown through two games as DeShields' top option. His role expanded in the 36-15 win over Wofford after Kent State's offense was held without a point in the opener at South Carolina.

Facing an Ohio State defense on the road, Harris and the rest of Kent State's receiving group will need to find room against a Buckeyes team ranked No. 6 nationally. Any early success for Harris would help Kent State stay competitive against a much deeper roster.

Kent State vs. Ohio State Odds

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