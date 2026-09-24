How to Watch Howard vs. Rutgers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Howard Bison visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday, September 25, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET from SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ.

Howard is 1-2 after a 55-0 loss at Indiana, while Rutgers is 0-3 after a 42-35 loss to USC.

Rutgers has yet to find defensive footing in an 0-3 start. The Scarlet Knights score 25.7 points per game and allow 35.7, with 116.3 rushing yards per game on offense.

Howard arrives after consecutive losses to Richmond and Indiana. The Bison score 17.3 points per game and average 86.0 rushing yards, with a 45.9 percent completion rate that ranks near the bottom nationally.

The Scarlet Knights are 43.5-point favorites over the Bison.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Howard vs. Rutgers

When: Friday, September 25, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Rutgers enters at 0-3, and a clean afternoon from Lonergan would go a long way toward settling an offense that has turned the ball over in bunches. He's thrown for 494 yards and five touchdowns in two starts this season, sitting out the Boston College loss before returning against USC, where he completed 18 of 36 passes for 252 yards and three scores despite two interceptions, including a 99-yard pick-six.

Howard's defense has already allowed 55 points to Indiana this season, and that leaky unit gives Lonergan a chance to build rhythm before Big Ten play resumes next week.

Duff has been the rare bright spot in Rutgers' 0-3 start, catching a touchdown in each of the first three games while piling up 24 receptions for 419 yards and six scores overall. He opened with a career-high nine catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns against UMass, then followed with eight catches for 137 yards and two scores at Boston College and seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown against USC.

Howard's defense already allowed 28 points to Richmond this season, and Duff projects as the focal point of Rutgers' game plan again this week.

Howard is looking to bounce back from a 55-0 shutout at Indiana, and Scroggins will need to rediscover the accuracy that carried him to a career-high 315 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening win over Alabama A&M. He's completed 36 of 78 passes for 467 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions this season, though he was also held in check in a 28-21 loss to Richmond the week before the Indiana game.

Rutgers' defense has allowed 107 points across its first three games, giving Scroggins a favorable matchup to get his passing numbers back on track.

Clark leads Howard's receiving corps with 10 catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, working as Scroggins' reliable underneath option while Se'Quan Osborne has handled the deep shots with six catches for 112 yards and a score. Both have found the end zone as Howard has needed to throw more often in its losses to Richmond and Indiana.

Rutgers' quarterbacks have combined to throw nine interceptions in three games, and Clark's steady hands underneath could give Howard a boost if the Scarlet Knights turn the ball over again this week.

Howard vs. Rutgers Odds

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