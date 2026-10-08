How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs visit the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Both teams are 5-0. Alabama beat No. 16 Mississippi State 56-23 on Saturday, and Georgia beat Vanderbilt 38-14.

Alabama has scored at least 45 points in all five of its games. Georgia has won every game by 24 points or more.

The Crimson Tide are 1.5-point favorites over the Bulldogs, with a total of 51.5.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama

When: Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Stockton completed 25 of 32 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in the 38-14 win over Vanderbilt. He has thrown for 1,049 yards and 13 touchdowns through five games, including five touchdown passes against Western Kentucky. He has added 122 rushing yards.

No. 6 Alabama has 16 sacks this season, tied for ninth nationally, and a turnover margin of plus-7, tied for eighth. Devan Thompkins leads Alabama with 3.0 sacks. Stockton has thrown one interception on 102 attempts this season.

Russell threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing in the 56-23 win at Mississippi State. He has 1,414 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes this season, including 365 yards and four touchdowns against South Carolina. He has thrown for at least 285 yards in three straight games and has four rushing touchdowns.

No. 2 Georgia has allowed 67 points through five games. Its highest totals allowed were 20 to Western Kentucky and 17 to Arkansas. Georgia has a plus-6 turnover margin, tied for 10th, and both of Russell’s interceptions this season came in the win at Kentucky.

Coleman-Williams caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown at Mississippi State. He leads Alabama with 376 receiving yards and four touchdown catches on 20 receptions, and had 98 yards and two scores against South Carolina. He opened the season with five catches for 130 yards against East Carolina.

Georgia has 13 sacks, tied for 31st nationally. The Bulldogs held Oklahoma to 13 points and Vanderbilt to 14 in their last two games. Alabama throws for 287.4 yards per game, tied for 22nd, and Coleman-Williams averages 18.8 yards per catch, the highest among Alabama’s top targets.

Georgia vs. Alabama Odds

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