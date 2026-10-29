College Football
How to watch Arizona State vs. BYU
College Football

How to Watch Arizona State vs. BYU: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 31, 2026 9:30 a.m. ET

The Arizona State Sun Devils visit the No. 8 BYU Cougars on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. BYU is 6-1 and 3-1 in Big 12 play, while Arizona State is 4-3 and 2-2 in the conference.

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BYU comes home off its first loss, a 39-31 overtime loss at UCF one week after beating Notre Dame 28-24. The Cougars are 4-0 at home, run for 193.7 yards per game and have allowed four sacks all season.

Arizona State's biggest question is at quarterback. Mikey Keene started the 28-17 win over Kansas State after Cutter Boley was benched at halftime of a 53-25 loss at Texas Tech, but Keene is questionable for this game, and Jake Fette is next in line. The Sun Devils are 0-2 on the road.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. BYU

Players To Watch

Three different quarterbacks have thrown passes for Arizona State this season, and Reed Harris has 800 receiving yards through all of it. With Mikey Keene questionable and Jake Fette next in line, he is the constant BYU has to account for.

BYU allows 203.4 passing yards per game and has six interceptions, so the Cougars can make an unsettled quarterback spot pay. Harris averages 17 yards per catch, and whoever starts will need him to win early so the offense can settle in. His targets in the first quarter are the number to watch.

Cardae Mack carried 26 times for 159 yards and four touchdowns against Kansas State on Oct. 24, nearly half of his 55 carries this season. With the quarterback spot uncertain, Arizona State has good reason to lean on him again.

BYU allows 98.1 rushing yards per game, so the Cougars will make him work for it. Mack averages 7.3 yards per carry, and a steady run game is the best way to protect whichever quarterback starts. Whether the Sun Devils give him another 20-plus carries is worth tracking.

BYU's first loss, a 39-31 overtime defeat at UCF on Oct. 24, still produced three touchdowns from Bear Bachmeier. He leads the Cougars with seven rushing touchdowns, so his legs are as much a part of the offense as his arm.

Arizona State has 14 sacks, four of them by Julian Hugo, but BYU has allowed only four all season. UCF held Bachmeier to 37 yards on 15 carries, so containing his runs is the clearest way for the Sun Devils to slow BYU. Watch his scrambles on third down.

Legend Glasker leads BYU with 498 receiving yards, and his 75-yard catch is the Cougars' longest play from scrimmage this season. He has caught a touchdown pass in two of BYU's past three games.

Arizona State allows 213.1 passing yards per game, and Glasker averages 17.8 yards per catch, so this is where BYU can stretch the field. The Cougars run for 193.7 yards per game, which should give Bachmeier chances to find him behind a defense focused on the run. Track his deep targets off play-action.

Arizona State vs. BYU Odds

Learn more about Arizona State Sun Devils vs. BYU Cougars and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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