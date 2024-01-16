College Football
Iowa fires receivers coach, gives DC Phil Parker a raise and names assistant head coach
Iowa receivers coach Kelton Copeland has been fired, defensive coordinator Phil Parker received a significant raise, and Seth Wallace has been named assistant head coach.

Coach Kirk Ferentz, who announced the moves Tuesday, also said his search for an offensive coordinator is continuing. The Hawkeyes have yet to name a new offensive coordinator since Ferentz's son Brian announced in October he would step down from that role at the end of the season after overseeing one of the worst units in the FBS over the past several years.

Copeland coached the receivers for seven years. The Hawkeyes have had one of the least productive offenses for three straight seasons, and no receiver ranked among the top 30 in the Big Ten in 2023.

Parker, winner of the 2023 Frank Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant, received a $500,000 raise, to $1.9 million. His defense led the Hawkeyes to a 10-win season and an appearance in the Big Ten championship game, ranking in the top 10 nationally in three of the four major categories.

Wallace will continue as assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. His salary will increase from $755,000 to $1 million.

In the last eight years, Wallace has coached five All-America linebackers, including unanimous consensus selections Josey Jewell (2017) and Jack Campbell (2022). An Iowa linebacker has led the Big Ten in total tackles each of the past three seasons. Wallace has coached eight players who have gone on to play in the NFL.

"Being able to coach at the University of Iowa with such great players, coaches and staff members is really an honor," Wallace said. "The University of Iowa and this football program are both very special to me. I am appreciative of this new, expanded role and look forward to preparing our athletes for the upcoming season and beyond."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

