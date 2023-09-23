College Football
Haley Van Voorhis becomes first female non-kicker to play in college football game
Haley Van Voorhis becomes first female non-kicker to play in college football game

Updated Sep. 23, 2023 7:01 p.m. ET

College football history was made Saturday, as Haley Van Voorhis became the first female non-kicker to appear in an NCAA game.

Van Voorhis, a junior safety for Division-III Shenandoah University, recorded a quarterback hurry in the first quarter of their 48-7 win over Juniata. She's listed at 5-foot-6, 145 pounds on the team's website.

Female athletes have appeared in college football games previously as kickers. In 2003, Katie Hnida became the first woman to score in a D-I game as the placekicker at New Mexico. In 2020, Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game as the kicker for Vanderbilt.

Van Voorhis was a 2019 Football All-State Honorable Mention and a two-time basketball MVP in high school.

