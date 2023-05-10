College Football
Georgia's championship team declines White House invitation
College Football

Georgia's championship team declines White House invitation

Published May. 10, 2023 12:49 a.m. ET

Georgia’s national championship football team is declining an invitation to visit the White House.

According to a statement released by the Georgia athletic association on Tuesday, the Bulldogs will not be able to attend a June 12 event with other college teams at the White House. The event is described by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as "College Athlete Day."

The statement from Georgia says the team’s schedule interferes with the suggested date which was provided in an invitation received earlier this month.

"The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12," the statement from the athletic association said. "Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward."

Georgia did not provide more specifics of the schedule conflict.

Some professional championship teams, including the 2021 Atlanta Braves, have made White House visits during the Biden administration. This year’s NCAA men’s and women’s championship basketball teams from Connecticut and Louisiana State, respectively, are scheduled to visit the White House on May 26.

Coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett led Georgia to its second consecutive national championship with a 65-7 runaway win over TCU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Westminster Dog Show: Buddy Holly the PBGV crowned Best in Show

2023 Westminster Dog Show: Buddy Holly the PBGV crowned Best in Show

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes