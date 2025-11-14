College Football
FSU LB Ethan Pritchard Returns to Campus Nearly 3 Months After Getting Shot
College Football

FSU LB Ethan Pritchard Returns to Campus Nearly 3 Months After Getting Shot

Published Nov. 14, 2025 2:23 p.m. ET

Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard, who was shot in the back of the head following the team’s season opener in August, is expected to attend the Seminoles' home finale Saturday.

Pritchard rang a bell and got a standing ovation while being released from Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville on Thursday. He returned to Tallahassee on Friday and visited with teammates and coaches from an electric wheelchair.

Pritchard, a four-star recruit from Sanford, Florida, was released from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital early last month and transferred to Brooks to continue his recovery.

Pritchard was "not doing anything wrong" when he was shot outside an apartment complex on Aug. 31 near Tallahassee, authorities said. Pritchard was dropping off an aunt and a child following a family party when he was attacked in what officials said was a case of mistaken identity.

Four people were arrested in September in connection with the shooting.

"I remember everything," Pritchard said in an interview with WESH-TV in Orlando. "I turned the corner and shots rang off. I put the car in reverse and just backed up, and after that, I don’t remember what else happened."

Pritchard added that he couldn't move his right side when he arrived at the rehab facility in Jacksonville, but he woke up one morning with movement that continues to improve.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Florida State Seminoles
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes