College Football FOX Sports Top 25: No. 21 Iowa St. 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Welcome to the FOX Sports preseason Top 25, where we’re breaking down college football's standout squads for 2020. We polled our roster of FOX College Football talent to get the most comprehensive results and provide a consensus list as of Aug. 3. Join us as we count down from 25 to 1, revealing a new team each day. Previous teams can be found at the end up this writeup, which focuses on …

No. 21 Iowa State

Last season was a bit hit-and-miss for the Cyclones, who wrapped up the year 7-6 with a 5-4 record in the Big 12. They’ve come a long way under fifth-year head coach Matt Campbell, though, finishing with a winning record in conference play for three consecutive years. How they fare in 2020 rests on the arm of one of college football’s best QBs in junior Brock Purdy.

Matt Leinart’s thoughts: “They lose some players at the skill positions, but [Purdy]'s the type of quarterback that can kind of carry that load on his shoulder and lead this football team. We know Iowa State always has a really good defense, but this is the year they have to take that next step. You have to beat the upper echelon teams and you have to beat those teams that you're expected to if you want to get to a Big 12 Championship game. Keep an eye on the Cyclones. This is a team that's been close for a couple years and they've got a great quarterback to lead them.”

Key players incoming/returning: Purdy threw for over 3900 yards with 27 TDs and 9 INTs in 2019, so, the most important position is set. Breece Hall will look to build on his breakout year in the backfield, while TE Chase Allen, TE Charlie Kolar and WT Tarique Milton provide some reliable targets for Purdy.

A total of eight defensive players who earned all-conference recognition return for the Cyclones, including first team All-Big 12 selection S Greg Eisworth. Alongside Lawrence White, Iowa State boasts a formidable safety tandem. A LB trio of Mike Rose, O’Rien Vance, and Jake Hummel should solidify proceedings in the middle of the defense, and DE JaQuan Bailey is a force.

Key players lost: Only five starters return on offense, and the Cyclones will need to replace Deshaunte Jones’ team-leading 76 receptions at WR. They’re also down La’Michael Pettway at the position, so filling that production will be key. The offensive line also lost four seniors with a combined 146 career starts.

Three-time All-Big 12 honoree Ray Lima is gone from the heart of the defensive line, along with Jamahl Johnson and Matt Leo. LB Marcel Spears Jr., the team’s leading tackler in 2019, also departs, while the Cyclones lose just one starting DB in Braxton Lewis.

Biggest win of 2019: (No. 19) Texas 21, Iowa State 23

If Iowa State could have held on a week earlier against No. 9 Oklahoma, which they lost 41-42, that would’ve easily been their biggest win. However, the Cyclones returned home and bounced back with an impressive 23-21 victory against the Longhorns on Nov. 16, showing that they had the ingredients to take the next step.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyoeuRJ9pLs

FOX Bet odds (as of 8/4):

To win Big 12: +1400

To win National Championship: +9000

Previous Top 25 breakdowns:

No. 22 Miami (FL)

No. 23 Cincinnati

No. 24 Tennessee

No. 25 Utah

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.