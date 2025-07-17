College Football FOX Sports, Barstool Sports Team Up For 'Big Noon Kickoff' and FS1 Collaboration Published Jul. 17, 2025 4:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports and Barstool Sports have agreed to a partnership that will feature Barstool Sports personalities being featured on "Big Noon Kickoff" and FS1 daily programming, the two sports media companies announced Thursday.

Barstool Sports owner and founder Dave Portnoy will join "Big Noon Kickoff" on a regular basis for the 2025 college football season. Barstool Sports will also produce a two-hour daily weekday show on FS1.

"We’re excited to welcome Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports to the FOX Sports family. Dave has built a one-of-a-kind brand that connects with a new generation of sports fans – authentic, bold, and original. Their unique voice and loyal fanbase makes them a natural fit for our evolving multiplatform content strategy," FOX Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks said in a statement.

"Everybody at Barstool is super excited to partner with the FOX Sports Family," Portnoy added. "In our two-decade history, we’ve never had the chance to work with so much talent and resources. We can’t wait to collab and bring our voice to FOX Sports’ airwaves. See ya soon in Columbus."

In addition to Portnoy's presence on "Big Noon Kickoff," the "Barstool College Football Show" will serve as a lead-in to "Big Noon Kickoff" and join the program for select games throughout the 2025 college football season. The show will air across FOX platforms, including Tubi, the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com, along with Barstool-owned channels from 9-9:45 a.m. Talent from "Big Noon Kickoff" are expected to appear on the "Barstool College Football Show" in those instances.

Barstool Sports personality and "Pardon My Take" co-host Dan Katz, more commonly known as "Big Cat," will also make appearances on "Big Noon Kickoff."

Barstool Sports will also have a presence in FOX Sports' college basketball coverage for the 2025-26 season, including the College Basketball Crown. The College Basketball Crown debuted in 2025.

The two-hour daily weekday show produced by Barstool Sports that will air on FS1 will be recorded live. The show will feature popular Barstool and FOX Sports personalities. More details on when the show will launch will be announced on a later date.



