College Football FOX Bet Super 6: National championship picks to win $5,000 for free 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Let’s be honest: we knew it would come down to this — that on a chilled night in the Midwest, two teams from the Southeastern Conference would meet under the dome at Lucas Oil Stadium to decide who the best college football team in the United States would be.

Oh sure, there were Ohio State and Michigan, the curiosity that was Cincinnati and the steady stream of newcomers who played into the conversation from Labor Day weekend until just after Thanksgiving. Yet this always just felt right as the ultimate matchup — the Alabama Crimson Tide's dynasty and coaching genius against the Georgia Bulldogs' stellar defense and shaky track record in head-to-head matchups for pupil Kirby Smart.

Monday night, the issue will be settled, as one will win it all. And you can win big yourself with FOX Bet Super 6 on Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Just correctly guess all six answers for Monday’s game, and you could win the grand prize of $5,000.

It’s easy and free to play — all you have to do is download the FOX Bet Super 6 app and make your picks. To help, here are the questions for Monday night, as well as some predictions.

What will be the total touchdowns scored in the game?

0-3, 4, 5, 6, 7, or 8-plus

The Georgia defense has been stout for the bulk of the season, allowing just 9.5 points a game even with the 41 point effort that effectively won Bryce Young the Heisman Trophy in Atlanta. Alabama does have some weapons missing — WR John Metchie is a huge loss — but can put points on the board. The real question is: if the game gets into the 30s, can Stetson Bennett handle the moment. Prediction: 6 touchdowns

Which team will have the most tackles, and how many will they have in the game?

Alabama, Georgia or Tie, with ranges from 0 to 70-plus

There’s a reason that both these teams will throw just about their entire starting defensive units into the NFL pool over the next few years. The fundamentals on defense are so strong both ways that you just assume a wrap-up is going to be completed. Georgia, however, is a little stronger. Prediction: Georgia, 64-65

Which team will have the highest punt average, and what will that average be?

Alabama, Georgia or Tie, with ranges from 0 to 48-plus

Jake Camarda was 12th in the country in punt average at 48 yards per punt for the Bulldogs. In a game like this, and with a defense like Georgia’s, that could be a huge secret weapon. Prediction: Georgia, 48-plus

Which team will have the highest kick return average, and what will it be?

Alabama, Georgia or Tie, with ranges from 0 to 28-plus

The Crimson Tide averages roughly 24.0 yards per return on every kickoff. The Bulldogs don’t get many return opportunities, and they are not very good at it, averaging just 18.3 yards per return. Prediction: Alabama 24-25

Which team will have the longest field goal, and how long will it be?

Alabama, Georgia, Tie with ranges of 0 to 47-plus

Georgia’s Jack Podlesny is 20-for-25 this year in field goals, but hasn’t attempted one from beyond 46 yards. Will Reichard is 18-for-23 this year with a long of 51. It would be strange to think that either team goes for a long kick. Prediction: Alabama, 36-38

Which team will win and by how many points?

Alabama or Georgia, with ranges from 0 to 17-plus

The images of Alabama’s win in the 2017 national title game have haunted Georgia since the moment DeVonta Smith caught Tua Tagovailoa’s pass on 2nd and 26 in overtime. On paper, that Georgia team looked better than Alabama. So does this one, to be honest. And yet, nobody has ever gotten rich betting against Nick Saban.

Perhaps Kirby Smart makes us a fool — but it seems more foolish to go against the Tide here. Prediction: Alabama by 7-8

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.