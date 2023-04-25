College Football
Former Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner announces transfer to Alabama
Former Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner announces transfer to Alabama

Updated Apr. 27, 2023 12:42 p.m. ET

Just two days after announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal, Tyler Buchner has found a new home.

The former Norte Dame quarterback is heading to Alabama, joining Tommy Rees, who was Buchner's offensive coordinator at Notre Dame and recruited him there. Rees is in his first season as Alabama's offensive coordinator after spending the past three seasons as Notre Dame's OC.

"Sometimes life brings opportunities that are beyond anything you can imagine and that is what happened today," Buchner wrote in a social media post. "I have committed to play football for the University of Alabama and head coach Nick Saban. I know this is the best decision for my future, and I can't wait to get to Tuscaloosa and begin the next step of my football journey."

Buchner began the 2022 season as the starter for the Fighting Irish before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2 that kept him out for the remainder of the regular season. He returned for the Gator Bowl against South Carolina, throwing for 273 yards, rushing for 61 yards and scoring five touchdowns to give Notre Dame the win and help him earn MVP honors.

Buchner arrives at Alabama following the departure of QB Bryce Young, who is widely expected to be the top pick in Thursday's NFL Draft. Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson have been competing to take over the starting QB role for the Tide, but both struggled in Alabama's spring game.

Milroe served as Young's primary backup last season. He appeared in eight games, throwing for 297 yards, five touchdown passes and three interceptions, while also adding 263 yards and a score on the ground.

Simpson, who was one of the top-ranked QB prospects in the 2022 class, appeared in just three games for the Tide last season.

Buchner will join Milroe and Simpson in Alabama's ongoing QB competition.  He is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

College Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
