College Football Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos 'Doesn't See' Alabama Stopping Him Published Jun. 23, 2025 5:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Despite being two months out from opening the 2025 college football season against Alabama, Florida State's quarterback, Tommy Castellanos, has already called out the Crimson Tide.

"I’m excited, man," Castellanos said in an interview with On3. "People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."

It's a bold statement from a player who hasn't had the most decorated college football career to this point and has yet to play a snap for his new team. But, there's no questioning Castellanos's confidence.

He transferred to Florida State ahead of his senior season. It's his third ACC school after spending two years at Boston College and one at Central Florida, and Castellanos is trying to make a name for himself off the field to drum up the anticipation for the game on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, he completed 57.3% of his pass attempts for 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as a sophomore. He then took a step up in his junior season, improving his accuracy to 61.5%, while throwing 18 touchdowns and five interceptions through the first eight games of the season. But, midway through the season, Boston College lost three consecutive games, and then Castellanos got hurt against Syracuse, and his backup, Grayson James, replaced him and helped the Eagles break their losing streak.

James' performance pushed him ahead of Castellanos on the depth chart and, to deal with that decision to change quarterbacks, Castellanos took some time away from the team, while James finished out the season as the starter and led the Eagles to a Bowl Game.

That Syracuse game ended up being Castellanos' last for Boston College. Now, he's got a fresh start at Florida State, where he's trying to make some waves, and introduce himself to the Seminoles' biggest opponent well before the season even starts.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share