College Football Florida State, coach Mike Norvell agree to eight-year, $80-plus million extension Updated Jan. 12, 2024 1:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Florida State Seminoles put together their best win total since their undefeated 2014 national championship season, finishing 13-1 this season — and coach Mike Norvell has been rewarded a new deal for the feat.

Norvell and FSU have agreed to a new eight-year deal worth in excess of $10 million per season, per multiple reports.

This seemingly dispels rumors that Norvell, 42, was in serious talks to fill Alabama's new high-profile head coaching vacancy; Nick Saban recently announced his retirement after 17 seasons.

FSU put together a high-octane 2023 campaign that saw it spend most of the season in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings. That said, the Seminoles slipped to No. 5 after the final week of the regular season and became the first undefeated Power 5 champion (ACC) to be left out of the CFP.

ADVERTISEMENT

A season-ending knee injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis in Week 12 dented FSU's playoff aspirations, as did then-No. 8 Alabama beating then-No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship. FSU was then routed by Georgia in the Orange Bowl, 63-3, as 20-plus players opted out of the game.

Norvell just wrapped his fourth season at the helm in Tallahassee. The Seminoles went 3-6 in 2020, followed by a 5-7 campaign the following year. They began to turn a corner in 2022, going 10-3 before their 13-1 campaign this season.

Prior to taking over at FSU, Norvell was the head coach of Memphis (2016-19), going 38-16 during that time.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Atlantic Coast Florida State Seminoles

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share