Drew Brees to serve as Purdue assistant coach at Citrus Bowl

Purdue is bringing back one of its most popular alums to serve as an interim assistant coach for its upcoming bowl game.

Drew Brees will be on the Boilermakers' coaching staff when they take on the LSU Tigers in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, the school announced Thursday.

"I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl," Brees said in a statement. "I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!"

Purdue named Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters its next head coach on Tuesday after Jeff Brohm, who coached Purdue over the last six seasons, accepted the head coaching job at Louisville earlier in December. Brian Brohm — Jeff's brother, Purdue's offensive coordinator and the Boilermakers' quarterbacks coach — is serving as the interim coach for the Boilermakers.

"When I first heard about Drew coming back to help coach our guys for the bowl game, I was hoping the rumors were true," Walters said in a statement. "Our players have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest leaders in football history, a valuable experience that they will never forget. Drew taking time out of his busy schedule to coach the bowl game is a perfect example of Purdue Football being one big family, and I cannot wait to see him on the sidelines in Orlando."

Before his Hall of Fame NFL career, Brees became the most accomplished quarterback in Purdue history. He was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year twice and won the Maxwell Award for the nation's most outstanding player in 2000. That season, Brees also led Purdue to a Big Ten co-title and finished with 19 school records and 10 conference records.

Serving as Purdue's interim coach will mark the second notable gig the ex-Saints quarterback's had since he retired from playing football following the 2020 season. Brees was previously an analyst for NBC's NFL coverage and Notre Dame coverage, but left the network following the 2021 season.

