College Football
Drew Brees to serve as Purdue assistant coach at Citrus Bowl
College Football

Drew Brees to serve as Purdue assistant coach at Citrus Bowl

2 hours ago

Purdue is bringing back one of its most popular alums to serve as an interim assistant coach for its upcoming bowl game.

Drew Brees will be on the Boilermakers' coaching staff when they take on the LSU Tigers in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, the school announced Thursday. 

"I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl," Brees said in a statement. "I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!"

Purdue named Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters its next head coach on Tuesday after Jeff Brohm, who coached Purdue over the last six seasons, accepted the head coaching job at Louisville earlier in December. Brian Brohm — Jeff's brother, Purdue's offensive coordinator and the Boilermakers' quarterbacks coach — is serving as the interim coach for the Boilermakers.

"When I first heard about Drew coming back to help coach our guys for the bowl game, I was hoping the rumors were true," Walters said in a statement. "Our players have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest leaders in football history, a valuable experience that they will never forget. Drew taking time out of his busy schedule to coach the bowl game is a perfect example of Purdue Football being one big family, and I cannot wait to see him on the sidelines in Orlando." 

Before his Hall of Fame NFL career, Brees became the most accomplished quarterback in Purdue history. He was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year twice and won the Maxwell Award for the nation's most outstanding player in 2000. That season, Brees also led Purdue to a Big Ten co-title and finished with 19 school records and 10 conference records. 

Serving as Purdue's interim coach will mark the second notable gig the ex-Saints quarterback's had since he retired from playing football following the 2020 season. Brees was previously an analyst for NBC's NFL coverage and Notre Dame coverage, but left the network following the 2021 season. 

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Cincinnati-Louisville best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Cincinnati-Louisville best bet, odds and how to bet

2 mins ago
Oklahoma vs. Florida State best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Oklahoma vs. Florida State best bet, odds and how to bet

56 mins ago
UTSA vs. Troy best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

UTSA vs. Troy best bet, odds and how to bet

1 hour ago
Miami (OH) vs. UAB best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Miami (OH) vs. UAB best bet, odds and how to bet

1 hour ago
NFL Draft: Top prospects to watch in early bowl games
College Football

NFL Draft: Top prospects to watch in early bowl games

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes