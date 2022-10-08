College Football Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads No. 18 UCLA over No. 11 Utah 13 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 299 yards and four TDs to become UCLA’s career leader in passing touchdowns, Zach Charbonnet rushed for a career high 198 yards and the 18th-ranked Bruins defeated No. 11 Utah 42-32 on Saturday.

Thompson-Robinson also had a rushing score for the Bruins, who are 6-0 overall for the first time since 2005, 3-0 in the Pac-12 and picked up the biggest victory in coach Chip Kelly’s five years in Westwood. They have won nine straight dating back to last season, which is their longest streak since running off 20 straight victories in 1997-98.

Thompson-Robinson’s only mistake came late in the fourth quarter when he was picked off by Clark Phillips III and returned 80 yards for a touchdown.

Cameron Rising passed for 287 yards and ran for a pair of scores for the Utes (4-2, 2-1), who had won five straight in the series by an average of 27 points.

Rising started slow, hitting just one of his first five throws for 14 yards and an interception before finishing 23 of 32. Tavion Thomas rushed for 91 yards and a score.

Thompson-Robinson, who completed 18 of 23, connected twice for scores with Jake Bobo. There was a 7-yard TD pass in the back of the end zone to extend UCLA’s lead to 14-3 in the second quarter and a 10-yard strike late in the third quarter to make it 28-18.

UCLA led 14-10 at halftime and scored on its first four drives of the second half as Utah could not keep pace. The Bruins got the ball to begin the third quarter and converted on Kam Brown’s 5-yard TD catch to push the lead into double digits.

After Rising’s 9-yard keeper got the Utes within 28-25 early in the fourth quarter, Thompson-Robinson connected with a wide open Logan Loya for a 70-yard touchdown. That score with 11:17 remaining was the 76th touchdown pass of Thompson-Robinson’s career, passing Brett Hundley for the most in school history.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

