Direct pay to college athletes starts July 1. Here are other key dates
Direct pay to college athletes starts July 1. Here are other key dates

Published Jun. 7, 2025 3:24 p.m. ET

It took five years for the $2.8 billion antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA and five major conferences to reach a settlement. Now comes the process of implementing it.

The following are significant dates:

June 6, 2025

Settlement approved; settlement-related NCAA rules are effective, as adopted by the NCAA Division I Board on April 21, 2025.

June 11, 2025

NIL Go portal launches.

June 15, 2025

Opt-in deadline for non-defendant schools to fully commit to revenue sharing.

July 1, 2025

First date for direct institutional revenue-sharing payments to student-athletes.

July 6, 2025

Opt-in schools must "designate" student-athletes permitted by the settlement to remain above roster limits.

Start of 2025-26 academic year

Except for the "designated" student-athletes, fall sports must be at or below roster limits by their first day of competition.

December 1, 2025

Except for "designated" student-athletes, winter and spring sports must be at or below roster limits by their first day of competition or Dec. 1, whichever is earlier.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

