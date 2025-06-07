Direct pay to college athletes starts July 1. Here are other key dates
It took five years for the $2.8 billion antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA and five major conferences to reach a settlement. Now comes the process of implementing it.
The following are significant dates:
June 6, 2025
Settlement approved; settlement-related NCAA rules are effective, as adopted by the NCAA Division I Board on April 21, 2025.
June 11, 2025
NIL Go portal launches.
June 15, 2025
Opt-in deadline for non-defendant schools to fully commit to revenue sharing.
July 1, 2025
First date for direct institutional revenue-sharing payments to student-athletes.
July 6, 2025
Opt-in schools must "designate" student-athletes permitted by the settlement to remain above roster limits.
Start of 2025-26 academic year
Except for the "designated" student-athletes, fall sports must be at or below roster limits by their first day of competition.
December 1, 2025
Except for "designated" student-athletes, winter and spring sports must be at or below roster limits by their first day of competition or Dec. 1, whichever is earlier.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Ohio State HC Ryan Day: Big Ten should have 'four' College Football Playoff bids
College football transfer portal all-impact team: Dillon Thieneman headlines defense
Just how massive is Indianapolis Motor Speedway compared to other stadiums?
-
Why the 5+11 CFP format fails to meet objectives fans should want
College football transfer portal all-impact team: John Mateer headlines offense
Ranking 2026 QB draft class: Is Arch Manning clear-cut No. 1 of a stacked bunch?
-
June 1 has arrived. What does that mean for Bill Belichick and UNC?
Top 10 college football QBs in 2025: Cade Klubnik, Arch Manning battle for No. 1
-
Ohio State HC Ryan Day: Big Ten should have 'four' College Football Playoff bids
College football transfer portal all-impact team: Dillon Thieneman headlines defense
Just how massive is Indianapolis Motor Speedway compared to other stadiums?
-
Why the 5+11 CFP format fails to meet objectives fans should want
College football transfer portal all-impact team: John Mateer headlines offense
Ranking 2026 QB draft class: Is Arch Manning clear-cut No. 1 of a stacked bunch?
-
June 1 has arrived. What does that mean for Bill Belichick and UNC?
Top 10 college football QBs in 2025: Cade Klubnik, Arch Manning battle for No. 1