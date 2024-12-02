College Football Dana Holgorsen signs 2-year contract to stay on as Nebraska's offensive coordinator Published Dec. 2, 2024 9:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dana Holgorsen has signed a two-year contract to remain Nebraska's offensive coordinator, the school said Monday night.

Coach Matt Rhule brought in Holgorsen in early November as a consultant and days later moved him into the role of coordinator and playcaller for the final three games of the regular season. He will be paid $1.2 million per year.

"We are excited that Dana Holgorsen has agreed to be our offensive coordinator moving forward," Rhule said in a statement. "Dana is one of the elite offensive minds in football, and the progress we made in our final three games provides a glimpse of the potential of our offense under his direction. We look forward to Dana leading our offense into the bowl game and building for the 2025 season."

The Huskers were 1-2 with Holgorsen calling plays, but the offense showed more spark. In a 44-25 victory over Wisconsin, Nebraska posted its highest point total since 2021.

Holgorsen joined the Huskers this fall after spending the past 13 seasons as a head coach at West Virginia (2011-18) and Houston (2019-23).

Holgorsen spent six seasons as an offensive coordinator at Texas Tech (2005-07), Houston (2008-09) and Oklahoma State (2010). In his six seasons as an FBS coordinator, Holgorsen's offenses had an average national finish of second in passing offense, third in total offense and sixth in scoring offense.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

