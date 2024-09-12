College Football Colorado's Travis Hunter plays 2K25 until 6 a.m., Shedeur Sanders talks Nebraska troll Published Sep. 12, 2024 12:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Colorado Buffaloes are off to an unconvincing 1-1 start. Its impact on two-way star Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders?

Well, Hunter said that he recently played NBA 2K25 until 6 a.m. on the latest edition of "The Travis Hunter Show." Meanwhile, Sanders accepted the Nebraska Cornhuskers trolling him by playing the quarterback's theme song, "Perfect Timing," in the locker room after beating the Buffaloes last week, saying "they're supposed to be able to do that" on the latest edition of "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders."

This all comes in the wake of Colorado squeaking out a 31-26 win at home over FCS North Dakota State and then losing at Nebraska 28-10 in a game the Buffaloes trailed 28-0 at halftime.

In Colorado's first two games, Hunter — who starts at both wide receiver and cornerback — has totaled 17 receptions for 242 yards and three touchdowns. As a defensive back, Hunter has logged six combined tackles.

Sanders, who is regarded as one of the favorites to be the first quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, has totaled 689 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 165.8 passer rating, while completing 68.1% of his passes.

Elsewhere for the Buffaloes, head coach Deion Sanders recently announced that safety Shilo Sanders had surgery on his arm, an injury he suffered during last week's loss to Nebraska.

Next up for Colorado is a road boat against in-state rival Colorado State, which played the Buffaloes to a second overtime last season. Colorado's first Big 12 conference game comes on Sept. 21, when it hosts Baylor (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

