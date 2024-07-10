College Football Colorado's Deion Sanders joins Big 12, gives props to other league coaches Published Jul. 10, 2024 4:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colorado coach Deion Sanders took some time at the start of his first Big 12 media days appearance Wednesday to salute some of the other coaches in the league.

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the coach's son, was recruited by Gus Malzahn when the current UCF coach was still at Auburn. The younger Sanders played in high school for current Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire.

"I'm just highlighting a couple of the coaches because they've been so kind, they've been so considerate. They've been so wonderful to me," Deion Sanders said. "[Malzahn] recruited Shedeur out of high school. I remember going there to Auburn and he just has been the same consistent man since. He's a phenomenal coach."

Colorado is returning to the Big 12 after the past 13 seasons in the Pac-12.

Deion Sanders called both Mike Gundy, who is going into his 20th season at Oklahoma State, and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark legends. He also expressed his love for McGuire.

"Joey has been the same consistent great coach that he's always been. Joey, if you out there, I love you, I appreciate you. You keep on doing what you do," Sanders said. "Except when we come to play you, I want you to keep on doing your thing. But I love you, man, I really do. And you're doing a wonderful work down there at Texas Tech."

The Buffaloes play at Texas Tech on Nov. 9. They open the season Aug. 29 at home against FCS power North Dakota State.

The Big 12 will be a 16-team league with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah officially become members at the start of August. All those schools took part in the two-day media event in Las Vegas that wrapped up Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

