Colorado vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 5

Head coach Joey McGuire and the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders are 4-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2012 and 2013. Now, they kick off against the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 5 of college football on FOX.

Despite throwing interceptions on three straight drives, the Red Raiders still routed Sam Houston 49-14 last week. Linebacker Austin Romaine helped fuel the win, returning two interceptions for touchdowns as Texas Tech built a 21-0 lead.

After a 2-0 start, Coach Prime and the Buffs have dropped their last two games, getting outscored 64-20.

Colorado allowed 10 fourth-quarter points in last week’s loss to Baylor, but the biggest story was its second-half quarterback change. Starter Julian Lewis was benched for Isaac Wilson, who finished with 156 passing yards and a touchdown.

If Deion Sanders and the Buffs want to avoid a third straight loss, they’ll need to settle their quarterback situation and find a way to slow down Big 12 favorite Texas Tech.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Colorado at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 3.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

No. 12 Texas Tech @ Colorado Odds

Moneyline

Texas Tech : -530 (bet $10 to win $11.89 total)

Colorado: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Spread

Texas Tech -13.5 : -106 (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)

Colorado +13.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Over/Under

Over 50.5 : -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 50.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

No. 12 Texas Tech @ Colorado Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond has thrown more interceptions (five) than touchdown passes (four) this season, with at least one interception in three of the Red Raiders’ four games. Still, the junior ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 968 passing yards.

The Red Raiders haven’t looked like the explosive offense that took college football by storm last season, averaging the sixth-fewest yards per game in the conference. Could a matchup with Colorado help Hammond and the offense find their rhythm?

For the second consecutive season, Colorado is struggling on both sides of the ball. The Buffaloes allow the third-most total yards (355) and second-most points (24.5) per game in the Big 12. Offensively, they average the fewest points and third-fewest total yards in the conference.

With its quarterback situation unsettled and No. 12 Texas Tech coming to town, Colorado faces a tall task.

Expect the Red Raiders to keep rolling and start 5-0 for the second consecutive season.

The Pick: Texas Tech Moneyline

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Colorado