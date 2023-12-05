College Football Colorado coach Deion Sanders seeking to add multiple QBs in transfer portal this offseason Published Dec. 5, 2023 7:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colorado likely has its starting quarterback already in place for the 2024 season, but Deion Sanders is still looking to add to the Buffaloes' quarterbacks room.

Sanders told USA Today Sports that he's seeking "portal QBs, plural," for Colorado this offseason as the transfer portal opened on Monday, citing the desire to have capable backups behind his son, Shedeur Sanders.

"Right now, we're looking for older quarterbacks, because we plan on winning," Sanders said. "So if something were to happen to Shedeur, they could step right in and make it happen. That's what we're looking for. We've already mapped out what we need in each position way before the season concluded. So we already knew and know what we're looking for. So we're right on pace to go find what we're looking for, and we know where it is."

In the same interview, Sanders said that Shedeur would forgo the 2024 NFL Draft and stay at Colorado for his senior season. Additionally, Sanders said that the quarterback is on track to fully recover from his broken back by the spring.

The younger Sanders suffered the injury in the penultimate game of Colorado's 4-8 season, leaving the game against Washington State in the second quarter en route to a 56-14 loss. True freshman Ryan Staub, who was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023, replaced Sanders in that game and started in his place against Utah, completing 17 of 23 passes for 195 yards in the 23-17 loss. Gavin Kuld, a junior who played for two junior colleges prior to joining Colorado in 2023, also received snaps at quarterback in the game against Washington State.

Sanders was, statistically, one of the nation's top quarterbacks this past season. He was 20th in passing yards (3,230), tied for 13th in passing touchdowns (27) and 18th in passer rating (151.7). He also threw only three interceptions during the season, helping Colorado rank 13th in giveaways per game this season (0.9).

But the one stat Sanders led the nation at was one no quarterback wants to be the leader at. He was sacked an FBS-high 52 times, even after missing the game and a half. Because of that, the elder Sanders said he also plans to add offensive line help through the portal this offseason.

"He took more shots than probably any other quarterback in the country, and that's our fault, because we've got to shore up that offensive line," Sanders told USA Today. "That's what we're doing in the portal today − trying to shore up that offensive line to make sure we have protection for him, because he can flat-out play this game."

Sanders previously expressed the need for Colorado to improve along the offensive line following its loss to UCLA on Oct. 28, saying the only way to fix the problem is to "get new offensive linemen" after his son was sacked seven times in that game. He softened that stance a few days later following a team meeting, but it appears he's reversed course again.

Adding players isn't the only move Sanders is making this offseason. He already confirmed in November that he would be adding Warren Sapp to his staff in an unspecified role. But he's already lost three coaches this offseason, including offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, who left to become the head coach at San Diego State.

Sanders told USA Today that Pat Shurmur would "most likely" replace Lewis. The offensive analyst took over playcalling duties for Colorado's offense late in the 2023 season.

