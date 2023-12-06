College Football
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders: I wish we had more 'privacy'
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders: I wish we had more 'privacy'

Dec. 6, 2023

When Prince Harry ventured out to South Park, Colorado, he made one thing clear: He wanted his privacy. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is apparently no different.

"You always wish that you had a little more privacy, but the same thing that makes you shine will show your blemishes," Sanders recently said in an interview with PEOPLE.com. "So, you've got to take the good with the bad. You can't just want everyone there when the hype machine is rolling, you have to understand there's another side to this."

Sanders recently wrapped up his first season at the helm in Colorado, one that saw the school come out of the gate strong but then quickly spiral downward. Colorado began the season with a bang, beating then-No. 17 TCU — who reached the College Football Playoff Championship last season — on the road, 45-42. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

Colorado then went on to win its next two games before being routed by then-No. 10 Oregon, 42-6. The Buffaloes proceeded to win just one more game the rest of the way, which came against Arizona State, a team that finished 3-9 overall and 2-7 in Pac-12 play. Colorado finished 4-8 overall, 1-8 in Pac-12 play and last in the conference.

Sanders' tenure began with a video that went viral of the head coach addressing his new players, where he made it clear that the environment on campus was going to change. The school then brought in an unprecedented 70-plus transfer players. 

Sanders drew heat in the middle of the season for saying that the school needs to "go get new linemen." More recently, the Buffaloes lost several future recruits, while offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, tight ends coach Tim Brewster and defensive ends coach Nick Williams have departed.

Despite the way the season ended and the outside noise, Sanders is bullish on Colorado's future.

Can Coach Prime Rebuild Colorado (Again)?

"See, outside of Boulder, people may think that we weren't successful because of the record. Inside of Boulder, our fan base is like, y'all have lost y'all's minds," Sanders said. "Do you understand what we were and do you understand what we are? We're sold out every game. I can't walk through an airport or on campus anywhere without someone having Colorado apparel."

