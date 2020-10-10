College Football College Football's Top Plays: Week 6 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 of the college football season features a packed slate, highlighted by the Red River Showdown, two matchups of highly-touted SEC teams, and a contest between two top 10 ACC teams.

Here are the top plays from another stellar Saturday. (All odds provided by FOX Bet.)

A wild Red River Showdown starts with defense

Points were expected in bunches in the latest installment of the Texas vs. Oklahoma rivalry, with the over/under set at 72.5, but it was defenses that owned the day early, including three straight turnovers forced by the Longhorns defense.

Things escalate quickly in Texas vs. Oklahoma

Tanner Mordecai stepped in for a rattled Spencer Rattler, leading to a mind-blowing catch by Oklahoma's Charleston Rambo – and the bevy of scores we all expected.

Rattler then returned later in the game and helped lead Oklahoma to a two-touchdown lead.

Texas fans, how you feeling?

No, really, how you feeling?

It looked like the Sooners had a Red River victory locked up ...

But the Longhorns refused to quit, as Sam Ehlinger led Texas on consecutive touchdown drives to force OT.

In OT, the Longhorns struck first ...

... only for Oklahoma to respond and send the game over on the total of 72.5.

The Sooners got the ball right back, per the OT rules, and Texas initially came up with a stop.

But Rattler found the end zone himself to put Oklahoma on top

The scoring didn't end there, though, as Ehlinger scored again to tie things up at 45-45 in the third OT.

From Pitts to the pits for Florida

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask found tight end Kyle Pitts for the score in double coverage early against Texas A&M.

That Kyle-to-Kyle connection is something special. But unfortunately for Florida, it was a highlight in a losing effort, as Isaiah Spiller found the end zone on fourth down, running through the Gators' arms.

Then the Aggies nailed a last-second field goal for the upset.

Sam Howell shows us the definition of airing it out

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell lofted it into space for a 37-yard touchdown to receiver Dyami Brown.

Then, Howell topped it with a 43-yard dime back to Brown.

The ultimate flea flicker for a big-time upset

When you're up against a top-ranked team, a little trickeration can go a long way toward pulling off a win. Just ask Missouri, which busted out a flea-flicker against LSU ...

... then pulled off a massive goal-line stand to shock the Tigers.

Some invested fans are likely very pleased with that outcome, indeed.

How 3 becomes 7

A field goal deep in enemy territory seems like a pretty safe bet.

Texas Tech would disagree.

The flip for six

UNC receiver Dazz Newsome somersaults into the endzone to put the Tar Heels back on top in style.

Hit the hole and keep going

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris escaped for an easy 89-yard run to the house.

Isaiah Spiller will not be stopped

On fourth and two, running back Isaiah Spiller trucked the defender and sent it all the way in for the touchdown.

Keep checking back for more top plays of the day!

