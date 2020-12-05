College Football College Football's Top Plays: Week 14 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 14 features Ohio State taking on Michigan State, a highly-touted Big Ten matchup between No. 12 Indiana and No. 16 Wisconsin, and No. 13 BYU against No. 17 Coastal Carolina.

Let's check out all the top plays from Saturday:

Life comes at you fast

Pretty much how 2020 has felt for everyone.

Mond on the Money

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond lofted it up into the corner of the end zone for an 11-yard score.

Blocked punt perfection

The Cornhuskers came out swinging with the blocked punt, downing it at the 1-yard line.

Schooler schooled him

On third-and-11, Texas Tech's Colin Schooler brought the heat, and made the big-time play.

Sean sends rockets

Penn State's Sean Clifford connected instantly with Parker Washington for six.

Keep checking back throughout the day for more top plays as they happen!

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.