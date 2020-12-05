College Football
College Football

College Football's Top Plays: Week 14

22 mins ago

Week 14 features Ohio State taking on Michigan State, a highly-touted Big Ten matchup between No. 12 Indiana and No. 16 Wisconsin, and No. 13 BYU against No. 17 Coastal Carolina.

Let's check out all the top plays from Saturday:

Life comes at you fast

Pretty much how 2020 has felt for everyone.

Mond on the Money

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond lofted it up into the corner of the end zone for an 11-yard score.

Blocked punt perfection

The Cornhuskers came out swinging with the blocked punt, downing it at the 1-yard line.

Schooler schooled him

On third-and-11, Texas Tech's Colin Schooler brought the heat, and made the big-time play.

Sean sends rockets

Penn State's Sean Clifford connected instantly with Parker Washington for six.

Keep checking back throughout the day for more top plays as they happen!

