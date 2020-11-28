College Football's Top Plays: Week 13 - Saturday
If Friday wasn't enough, there's another day chock-full of college football for you to enjoy!
Trevor Lawrence makes his return for the No. 3 Tigers, while top-ranked Alabama will do battle with No. 22 Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
Let's check out all the top plays from Week 13's Saturday slate.
Wait, what?
The interception, the fumble, and then the recovery? It's Maryland's football!
Patterson off to the races
On the first play of the game, Buffalo's Jaret Patterson took it 62 yards deep into Kent State territory.
And he didn't stop there.
Kyle Squared
Florida Gators Kyle Pitts did what he does best, catching a dart from Kyle Trask and taking it 56 yards to the house.
SaRodorick's escape act
Texas Tech's SaRodorick Thompson only needed a yard, but he got a little more out of this play.
Go SaRodorick, go!
Tylan Wallace will beat you
Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace climbed the ladder for the 39-yard gain into the red zone.
The throw and the catch
Indiana's Michael Penix lofted one up under major pressure, and Miles Marshall brought it down using just his fingers.
Alan Bowman is accurate
Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman dropped it in the basket for his receiver way down field.
Keep checking back for more top plays as they happen!