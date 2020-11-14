College Football
College Football's Top Plays: Week 11
3 mins ago
Despite cancelations across the college football landscap, there are still plenty of exciting games to watch on Saturday.
Check out the top moments from another big Saturday of college football! (All odds provided by FOX Bet.)
Luke McCaffrey is a-maize-ing
On his first drive, in his first start for Nebraska, quarterback Luke McCaffrey took the offense right down the field and finished it off with a QB sneak.
Reminds us of a certain superstar running back – his brother, Christian McCaffrey.
Big Red with a big pick
Nebraska found itself right back in the red zone after Cam Taylor-Britt picked off Penn State's Sean Clifford and took it 55 yards to the 15-yard line.
Keep checking back for more top plays!
