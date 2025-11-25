College Football Week 14 Preview: Best Games to Watch this Weekend

It's college football Rivalry Week, and the stakes are as high as they've been all season.

A handful of teams are playing to secure spots in their respective conference championships and some squads are still fighting to stay alive to make it into the College Football Playoff 12-team field.

Which squads come out on top in the last week of the regular season?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 26, along with what to know about each matchup.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

(All times ET)

FRIDAY

No. 7 Ole Miss @ Mississippi State (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Ole Miss -7 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -290 favorite to win; Mississippi State +235 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 62.5

What to know: Based on the odds, Ole Miss should come out of the Egg Bowl as the victor. Lane Kiffin & Co. are 10-1 straight up (SU) and are 6-5 against the spread (ATS). On the other side of the ball is a State squad with a 5-6 overall record that covers the spread 72.7% of the time with an 8-3 record in that spot. While fans are watching the Battle for the Golden Egg, they'll also be watching to see if this is Kiffin's last time coaching the Rebs in the regular season as the LSU coaching rumors circulate.

No. 4 Georgia @ No. 23 Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -13.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -575 favorite to win; Georgia Tech +425 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 59.5

What to know: The only blemish on the Dawgs' 10-1 record was an early-season loss to Alabama. Since then, Georgia has been rolling. However, the Bulldogs are only 5-6 ATS, and they're facing a 9-2 Tech team that's coming into this matchup on the heels of a disappointing 42-28 loss to Pitt. When these foes met in 2024, Georgia got the 44-42 win after eight overtimes.

No. 3 Texas A&M @ No. 16 Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texas covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -130 favorite to win; Texas +110 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 51.5

What to know: The 11-0 Aggies got the biggest scare of their season when they had to come back from a 27-point deficit against South Carolina before getting the 31-30 victory. Now they face the 8-3 Longhorns in a Lone Star Showdown. Since this Texas team is effectively out of College Football Playoff contention, this rivalry is all about bragging rights for the Longhorns. The Aggies, on the other hand, are playing to maintain their top spot in the CFP rankings and to secure their spot in the SEC Championship Game.

SATURDAY

No. 1 Ohio State @ No. 15 Michigan (noon, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -10 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -395 favorite to win; Michigan +310 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 44.5

What to know: In 2024, The Game ended with Ohio State falling to Michigan 13-10. The upset was a mere blip on the radar, as the Buckeyes went on to win a national title. Might Michigan play spoiler again in 2025? Well, not only do the Buckeyes have a perfect 11-0 SU record, ATS, they're 9-1-1. Ohio State also has Julian Sayin at quarterback, the player with the third-shortest odds to win the Heisman.

No. 14 Vanderbilt @ No. 19 Tennessee (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Tennessee -2.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -148 favorite to win; Vanderbilt +124 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Like Ohio State, Vanderbilt has a quarterback who's in the Heisman conversation in Diego Pavia. The underdog Commodores come into this contest on a two-game winning streak. The favored Volunteers have also won two in a row. With an 8-3 record, Tennessee's CFP hopes are dashed for this season, but Vandy's still alive, as the Commodores' odds to make the 12-team Playoff are +300.