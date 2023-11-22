College Football College football title game matchups: The scenarios for every conference Updated Nov. 22, 2023 2:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's a busy week ahead for college football, as contending teams have one last chance to make a push for their conference championship games.

And for a few select programs, there could even be an opportunity to ride a strong finish right into the College Football Playoff.

Rivalry Week scenarios and how they affect the CFP

For some conferences, the scenarios are pretty straightforward.

In the Big Ten, for example, the winner of The Game between Ohio State and Michigan ( noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ) will advance to face Iowa in the conference title game.

In some other conferences, it's far more complex. (See: Big 12.)

We're here to help.

Below is a breakdown of the various title game scenarios for every conference, courtesy of FOX Sports research.

AAC:

SMU clinches spot in title game with a win against Navy.

Winner of Tulane-UTSA clinches spot in title game; Tulane will host title game with a win.

If there is a tie. It is likely, but not certain (computer models ultimately determine final tiebreakers) that Tulane beats SMU on tiebreakers, while SMU beats UTSA on tiebreakers.

ACC:

The title game is set between Florida State and Louisville.

BIG 12:

Friday scenarios

Texas clinches a spot with a win over Texas Tech

Oklahoma remains in contention with either a win or a loss vs. TCU

Saturday scenarios if Texas and Oklahoma BOTH WIN on Friday

Oklahoma State clinches a spot with a win (over BYU)

Oklahoma clinches a spot with an Oklahoma State loss (to BYU)

Saturday scenarios if Texas wins and Oklahoma loses on Friday

Oklahoma State clinches a spot with a win (over BYU)

Kansas State clinches a spot with a win (over Iowa State) AND a loss by Oklahoma State (to BYU)

Saturday scenarios if Texas loses and Oklahoma wins on Friday

Texas clinches a spot if Kansas State loses (to Iowa State) AND Oklahoma State loses (to BYU)

Oklahoma clinches a spot if Kansas State loses (to Iowa State) AND Oklahoma State loses (to BYU)

Saturday scenarios if Texas and Oklahoma BOTH LOSE on Friday

Texas clinches a spot if either Kansas State loses (to Iowa State) OR Oklahoma State loses (to BYU)

Kansas State clinches a spot with a win (over Iowa State) AND a loss by Oklahoma State (to BYU)

Oklahoma State clinches a spot with a win (over BYU) AND a loss by Kansas State (to Iowa State)

If Texas loses Friday AND at least 2 of the Oklahoma/Kansas State/Oklahoma State group win, there are still multiple scenarios based on which exact teams remain in the tiebreaker pool.

BIG TEN:

Iowa has clinched a spot.

Winner of Ohio State vs. Michigan will also clinch a spot.

C-USA:

The title game is set between Liberty and New Mexico State.

MAC:

The title game is set between Toledo and Miami-Ohio.

MOUNTAIN WEST:

UNLV hosts the title game with a win.

Boise State makes the title game with a win AND UNLV win.

San Jose State makes the title game with a win over UNLV AND an Air Force win over Boise State.

Air Force makes the title game with a win AND a UNLV win.NOTE: any 3-team tie would result in computer rankings deciding the participants.

PAC-12:

Washington has clinched a spot in the title game.

Oregon clinches a spot with a win OR an Arizona loss.

Arizona clinches a spot with a win AND an Oregon loss.

SEC:

The title game is set between Georgia and Alabama.

Sun Belt:

Troy has clinched a spot in the title game.

Coastal Carolina clinch with a win OR an Appalachian State loss.

Appalachian State clinches with a win AND Coastal Carolina loss.

