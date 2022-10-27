College Football
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Ole Miss-Texas A&M
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Ole Miss-Texas A&M

1 hour ago

The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels are 7-1 and are having a solid season. But the Texas A&M Aggies at 3-4 have been a disappointment. On Saturday, the Aggies will look to turn their season around as they welcome in the Rebels for a Week 9 college football matchup.

Ole Miss was undefeated before losing to LSU in Week 8 by 45-20. However, the Rebels' defense still only allows 20.4 points per game, which will be key as they try to bounce back against the Aggies.

Speaking of the Aggies, they started the season with a top-10 ranking but have plummeted out of the Top 25 after posting four losses to Appalachian State, Mississippi State, Alabama, and South Carolina.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Ole Miss and Texas A&M from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Ole Miss -2 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Texas A&M covers)
Moneyline: Ole Miss -133 favorite to win  (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Texas A&M +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Ole Miss is 3-5 against the spread (ATS) and 7-1 straight up (SU) this season, while Texas A&M is 3-4 ATS and 3-4 SU. 

The Rebels are 6-3 ATS and 4-5 SU against Texas A&M since 2010 and 15-22 ATS and 16-21 SU against SEC opponents since 2018. 

The Aggies have hit the Under in five of their last seven games and are 14-2 SU in their last 16 home games. 

