College football odds Week 8: How to bet Indiana-Rutgers

Week 8 of the college football season will feature a matchup between Rutgers and Indiana at Rutgers on Saturday at noon.

Both the Hoosiers (3-4) and Scarlet Knights (3-3) are fighting to stay relevant in the Big Ten Conference, as both squads have struggled to stop opposing offenses all season.

Indiana is on a four-game losing streak after starting the season 3-0. Rutgers has lost three straight. The Knights' most recent L was a 14-13 loss to Nebraska in Week 6.

Here's everything you need to know about Indiana-Rutgers, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Indiana at Rutgers (Noon ET Saturday, BTN)

Point spread: Rutgers -3 (Rutgers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Indiana covers)

Moneyline: Rutgers -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.99); Indiana +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

In this game featuring two teams on three-game losing streaks, the under is going to be the popular wager in the game. But I’m going to take Rutgers -3 to avoid a public under wager.

Both of these offenses are poor. Rutgers ranks 104th in points per drive while Indiana ranks 102nd at finishing drives with points. Rutgers is 100th in explosive play rate; Indiana is 127th. Rutgers is 123rd in passing success rate, and Indiana is 120th. I think you get the picture.

However, Rutgers' poor offense can somewhat be attributed to its recent schedule. The Scarlet Knights have played Iowa and Ohio State. Both of those defenses sit in the top five in efficiency. While the Hoosiers just played Michigan, their schedule of opposing defenses hasn’t been quite as tough.

There are two spots in this game where I think Rutgers has a big advantage. First, the Knights can rush the football, although they do not generate explosive plays. They are 48th in rushing success rate, with running back Samuel Brown averaging 4.7 yards per carry. As mentioned above, Rutgers' passing attack is awful, but the squad is playing an Indiana defense that is just OK. Indiana's defense is 119th in passing success rate and ranks 75th in points per drive.

The second reason to like Rutgers in this matchup is the defense. The Knights' D is 33rd in points per drive. Their defense is good at limiting explosive plays, stopping the run and not allowing much passing success. Their secondary is good at creating havoc plays, which includes pass breakups and interceptions.

Rutgers is a more refined overall team. I like the Scarlet Knights to cover at home.

PICK: Rutgers (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

