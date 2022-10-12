College Football College football odds Week 7: How to bet Vanderbilt-Georgia 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a Week 7, SEC East college football showdown.

The 6-0 national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn in Week 6. The 3-3 Commodores are coming off a two-game skid, including a Week 6 52-28 loss to Ole Miss.

Will Vandy pull the upset between the hedges, or will the Dawgs keep their perfect record intact?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Vanderbilt and Georgia from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Georgia -38 (Georgia favored to win by more than 38 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)

Moneyline: N/A

Total scoring over/under: 58. 5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Bulldogs are 3-3 against the spread (ATS) and 6-0 straight up (SU) this season. When the Dawgs are favored by 35 points or more under coach Kirby Smart, they've gone 10-0 SU but 2-8 ATS. Also under Smart, Georgia is 33-3 SU when a home favorite.

Vanderbilt is 2-4 ATS and 3-3 SU this season. Against Georgia since 2014, the Commodores are 3-4 ATS and 1-6 SU. Since 1980, Vanderbilt is 6-5 ATS and 0-11 SU when an underdog of 35 points or more.

