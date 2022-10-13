College Football College football odds Week 7: How to bet Mississippi State-Kentucky 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Mississippi State Bulldogs will look to continue their winning streak when they travel to Kentucky to face the Wildcats who are on a two-game losing streak. Which SEC team can come out on top in Week 7 of the college football season?

Mississippi State is riding high. The Bulldogs are averaging nearly 40 points per game, and they're coming off three-straight wins, including a convincing win over Texas A&M in Week 5.

On the backs of their defense, the Wildcats were on the cusp of jumping into the ranks of the college football elite. But since they lost consecutive games to Ole Miss and South Carolina, that conversation is effectively over.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Mississippi State and Kentucky from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Mississippi State -4 (Mississippi State favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Mississippi State -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Kentucky +145 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team

Mississippi State is 4-1-1 against the spread (ATS) and 5-1 straight up (SU) this season, while Kentucky is 4-2 ATS and 4-2 SU this season.

Mississippi State is 4-3 ATS and 4-3 SU when facing Kentucky since 2015 and 6-6 ATS and 3-9 SU as a road underdog since 2018.

Kentucky is 16-9-2 ATS and 7-20 SU when playing top 20 opponents under Mark Stoops and 9-13 ATS and 5-17 SU as a home underdog under Mark Stoops.

