College Football
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Mississippi State-Kentucky
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Mississippi State-Kentucky

1 hour ago

Mississippi State Bulldogs will look to continue their winning streak when they travel to Kentucky to face the Wildcats who are on a two-game losing streak. Which SEC team can come out on top in Week 7 of the college football season?

Mississippi State is riding high. The Bulldogs are averaging nearly 40 points per game, and they're coming off three-straight wins, including a convincing win over Texas A&M in Week 5.

On the backs of their defense, the Wildcats were on the cusp of jumping into the ranks of the college football elite. But since they lost consecutive games to Ole Miss and South Carolina, that conversation is effectively over.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Mississippi State and Kentucky from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Mississippi State -4 (Mississippi State favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)
Moneyline: Mississippi State -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Kentucky +145 underdog to win  (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
SECN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
16
Mississippi State Bulldogs
MSST
22
Kentucky Wildcats
UK

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team

Mississippi State is 4-1-1 against the spread (ATS) and 5-1 straight up (SU) this season, while Kentucky is 4-2 ATS and 4-2 SU this season. 

Mississippi State is 4-3 ATS and 4-3 SU when facing Kentucky since 2015 and 6-6 ATS and 3-9 SU as a road underdog since 2018.

Kentucky is 16-9-2 ATS and 7-20 SU when playing top 20 opponents under Mark Stoops and 9-13 ATS and 5-17 SU as a home underdog under Mark Stoops. 

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
How sharp bettors are playing Eagles-Cowboys, Penn State-Michigan; gambling nuggets
National Football League

How sharp bettors are playing Eagles-Cowboys, Penn State-Michigan; gambling nuggets

just in
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Iowa State-Texas
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Iowa State-Texas

1 min ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Baylor-West Virginia
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Baylor-West Virginia

5 mins ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Wisconsin-Michigan State
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Wisconsin-Michigan State

10 mins ago
Penn State, Tennessee have chance to crack CFP door
College Football

Penn State, Tennessee have chance to crack CFP door

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes