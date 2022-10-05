College Football College football odds Week 6: How to bet Utah-UCLA, pick 15 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Utah Utes head to Southern California to take on the UCLA Bruins for a Week 6, college football battle between Pac-12 rivals.

The Utes' lone loss was in Week 1 when they fell 29-26 to Florida. Since then, they've won four straight games. On the other side are the Bruins, who are an impressive 5-0. That perfect record includes a 40-32 victory over Washington in Week 5.

Will UCLA get its sixth win of the season over the Utes, or will visiting Utah dominate the Bruins in SoCal?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Utah and UCLA from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 11 Utah @ No. 18 UCLA (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Utah -4 (Utah favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise UCLA covers)

Moneyline: Utah -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); UCLA +145 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I’m rarely without a strong wagering take on a Pac-12 contest, but this game features two teams that I could see covering each side with ease.

Let’s start with the 5-0 Bruins. UCLA had the easiest schedule for a Power 5 team through the first four weeks and there was a concern about their readiness to host a ranked Washington Huskies squad. UCLA showed they were more than ready in a 40-32 smackdown of the Huskies.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had his best game as a Bruins starter, and its roster full of transfer players dominated the contest. It was an eye-opening result for those who doubted the Bruins.

After a Week 1 loss to Florida that Utah will surely regret at the end of the season, the Utes have taken the form that’s been expected of them. They are a fierce defensive squad, rarely allowing points. The team hasn't allowed more than 16 points in their past four games while tackling better and forcing turnovers.

The defense is led by cornerback Clark Phillips , a lockdown player who had three interceptions last weekend against Oregon State. Utah’s defense ranks eighth in passing success rate and 34th in pressure rate. The Utes have a legitimate defense and can stay in games against anyone.

UCLA is guided by its rushing attack, which ranks 16th in rushing success rate and second in success rate. This gives the Bruins excellent opportunities on third downs because they gain so many yards on early downs. UCLA is also second in third-down success rate.

DTR (Thompson-Robinson) has found a connection with Duke transfer receiver Jake Bobo , who is averaging 14 yards a target and 17 yards a catch. I’d assume Phillips will travel with Bobo, and if Phillips can shut down Bobo, this could slow down the Bruins' offense. Utah’s defense has had issues with stopping the run, but those "issues" have not been much of a concern since the Florida game.

Since the start of the season, I have believed Utah is a playoff team, and they’ve done nothing to show me otherwise. The Florida loss might prevent that from happening, but the defense, quarterback Cam Rising and the overall play of the team is clicking as expected. While I believe they will win on Saturday, I will take the points in this one. I like UCLA to cover the spread because they have a talented squad to match Utah for most of the game. This will come down to whoever has the ball last.

PICK: UCLA (+4 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

